Chhath Puja is being celebrated on November 19-20, 2020 in India. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on your Whatsapp Status to wish your friends and family.

This year, the festival of Chhath Puja is being celebrated on November 19-20, 2020 in India. Chhath is observed as one of the biggest festivals in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The argha will be offered to Lord Sun on November 20, 2020.

The festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated for four days by the Hindus. The first day of the festival is called Nahay Khay followed by Kharna then on the third day Chhath Puja is performed and the last day is the day of Usha Arghya.

CHHATH PUJA 2020 SCHEDULE:

Date: November 20, 2020.

Sunrise: 06:48 a.m.

Sunset: 05:26 p.m.

Shashthi Tithi: Nov 19, 09:59 p.m. to Nov 20 09:29 p.m.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on your Whatsapp Status to wish your friends and family:

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and one’s belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

Here’s sending my best wishes to you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja.

May the warm rays of the Sun God fill your life with light and happiness.

On the day of Chhath Puja people goes to holy bath at river.

They offer arghya to God Sun to thank for giving sunlight to earth.

It maintains the balance of environment and help to growth of crops.

–Happy Chhath Puja–

The hopes of happy times,

And dreams for a year full of smiles!

–Wish you Happy Chhath–

