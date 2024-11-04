Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

As Chhath Puja approaches, devotees prepare to immerse themselves in its rich traditions and customs. The festival not only strengthens familial bonds but also deepens one's spiritual connection to nature and the divine.

Chhath Puja, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, will be celebrated over four days starting from November 5, 2024. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this festival is especially popular in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Known for its strict rituals and disciplined observance, Chhath Puja embodies the essence of devotion, gratitude, and respect for nature.

Origin of Chhath Puja

The origins of Chhath Puja can be traced back to ancient Hindu scriptures, where the Sun God is regarded as the source of energy and life. Devotees perform this festival to express their gratitude for the blessings received, seek health and prosperity, and pay homage to the forces of nature. The festival’s rituals reflect a deep-rooted respect for the environment and the belief that the Sun is a giver of life.

Significance of the Festival

Chhath Puja holds immense spiritual significance for devotees. The rituals performed during these days are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to families. Many devotees observe strict fasts, which last for up to 36 hours, with no water consumption, symbolizing purification and devotion. The festival is also seen as a way to foster communal harmony, as families come together to celebrate and participate in the rituals.

Specialties of the Day

Each day of Chhath Puja is marked by specific rituals:

Nahai Khay (November 5) : This day begins with the devotees taking a holy bath and preparing a special meal with sacred ingredients.

: This day begins with the devotees taking a holy bath and preparing a special meal with sacred ingredients. Kharna Prasad (November 6) : On this day, devotees fast throughout the day and break their fast in the evening with the offering of kheer (a sweet dish made from rice and milk) to the Sun God.

: On this day, devotees fast throughout the day and break their fast in the evening with the offering of kheer (a sweet dish made from rice and milk) to the Sun God. Sandhya Argh (November 7) : Devotees gather at riverbanks or water bodies to offer prayers and argh (a ritual offering) to the setting sun.

: Devotees gather at riverbanks or water bodies to offer prayers and argh (a ritual offering) to the setting sun. Argh to the Sunrise (November 8): The festival culminates with the offering to the rising sun, signifying the end of the fast and the acceptance of prayers.

Dos and Don’ts of Chhath Puja

To ensure a successful observance of Chhath Puja, devotees are encouraged to follow certain dos and don’ts, as highlighted by renowned astrologer Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal:

Dos:

Maintain Purity : Dress in new, traditional clothing, preferably in bright colors, while avoiding black, which is considered inauspicious.

: Dress in new, traditional clothing, preferably in bright colors, while avoiding black, which is considered inauspicious. Use an Earthen Stove : Food should be prepared on an earthen stove to maintain the festival’s traditional sanctity.

: Food should be prepared on an earthen stove to maintain the festival’s traditional sanctity. Participate in Community Activities: Engage with family and neighbors in the rituals, fostering a spirit of togetherness.

Don’ts:

No Shaving : Devotees should avoid shaving hair and nails during the festival.

: Devotees should avoid shaving hair and nails during the festival. Say No to Tamasic Food : Avoid consuming tamasic (rajas and tamas) food, including non-vegetarian items, during this period to prevent negativity.

: Avoid consuming tamasic (rajas and tamas) food, including non-vegetarian items, during this period to prevent negativity. No Sleeping on Beds : Those observing the fast should sleep on the floor or a mat, adhering to the festival’s austerity.

: Those observing the fast should sleep on the floor or a mat, adhering to the festival’s austerity. Avoid Reusing Clothes: Ensure all clothing is freshly washed before wearing it for rituals.

As Chhath Puja approaches, devotees prepare to immerse themselves in its rich traditions and customs. The festival not only strengthens familial bonds but also deepens one’s spiritual connection to nature and the divine.

ALSO READ: Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your Loved Ones