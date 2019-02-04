Valentine day is just around the corner so all the couples and soon to be couple are prepping up well in advance to get their loved one gifts. The chocolate day this year will be celebrated on February 9, 2019. No matter how young or old everyone loves chocolate! so here are some chocolate day wishes for your loved one this chocolate day! Take a look inside.

Chocolate Day 2019 images, wishes, messages, shayari, quotes, wallpapers, stickers for whatsapp, facebook and Instagram to wish Happy Chocolate Day

Love is in the air! As valentines day is just around the corner young couples are all set to display their love for each other with getting each other heart-shaped chocolates as chocolate is a symbol of love! The chocolate day marks as the third day of the valentines week and is not only celebrated in India but all over the world with full zeal and enthusiasm. Talking about the valentines week the first day is celebrated as rose day followed by propose day and then chocolate day.

No matter how young or old everyone loves chocolate! so here are some chocolate day wishes for your loved one this chocolate day!

Chocolate Day wishes:

I feel chocolate can express my feeling better than my words can. Happy Chocolate Day! I searched for the sweetest chocolate on Earth but then I realized that nothing can be sweeter than you. I Love You. Happy Chocolate Day! Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day darling!

The most perfect food in the world is chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day! Life is like a box of chocolates and I want to share with you. You never know what you’re getting next but I want to have it with you. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine who’s as sweet and special as the box of chocolates that I’m sending today. Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day my dear Valentine.

Happy chocolate day! Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me & other is you. You are hot, soft, sweet just like chocolate so it becomes mandatory to send a box of chocolates for my beloved. Happy Chocolate Day dear! No flower, no jewellery, no other gift can widen the smile on your face like chocolate so I am sending you a box full of Chocolates. I miss you. Happy Chocolate Day! Hey, It’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply Love sharing everything with you.

Chocolate day Shyari:

This Is A Chocolate Message,

For A Dairy Milk Person,

From A Five Star Friend,

For A Melody Reason,

And A Kitkat Time,

On A Munch Day,

In A Perk Mood To Say,

Happy Chocolate Day 2019

Today Day Is The Chocolate Day

Dairymilk For Love

KitKat For Special

Bounty For Cool

Mars For Best Friend.

Sonat 4 Cute Hug

Galaxy 4 Sweet Kiss

What Will You Give Me?

Each Chocolate Is Like A Portion Of Life,

Some Are Crunchy, Some Are Nutty,

Some Are Soft, But All Are Delicious.

A Day Without Chocolate Is A Day Without Sunshine.

Life Without Chocolate Is Like A Beach Without Water.

Same Thing Like The Chocolates, My Life Would Suck Without You !!!

Once We Hit Forty, Women Only Have About Four Taste Buds Left:

One For Vodka, One For Wine, One For Cheese, And One For Chocolate.

Download gif’s, wallpapers and WhatsApp sticker for the chocolate day:

Read More