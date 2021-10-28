The first important factor to consider is the layout of your kitchen and where you want the chimney to be installed. You can't just install a new chimney anywhere you feel like, it has to fit into your house's structure as well.

Why do you need a kitchen chimney? They mostly help in ventilation, both for cooking and for the kitchen itself. If you’re looking to get one installed in your own house or apartment, then there are a few things that you’ll need to consider before actually choosing which chimney best fits your needs.

Read on if you want to find out more about what makes the best kitchen chimney.

Your kitchen layout

The first important factor to consider is the layout of your kitchen and where you want the chimney to be installed. You can’t just install a new chimney anywhere you feel like, it has to fit into your house’s structure as well as possible so that there aren’t any awkward moments such as having one side of the chimney jut out of the wall while the other side is flush. The best thing to do in cases like this is to have a professional check your kitchen for you and tell you where it would be most appropriate.

Size

Size also has its place on the list, especially considering that chimneys are usually connected directly with how big your stove is. If you have a two-burner or single burner stove, then it would be silly to buy a chimney that is meant for bigger stoves. Likewise, if your stove is big but the chimney is too small, some of the smoke and flames may come out from the bottom of the oven instead of going up through the chimney.

Accessibility

Make sure that the chimney you buy is as accessible as possible. This means that it has to be easily cleanable and should not block any pathways inside your houses such as doors or windows. Nobody wants a chimney that’s always dirty because it can’t be easily cleaned, so make sure that there are no major obstacles blocking the chimney first before buying it.

The exhaust system

Make sure that the chimney you buy is a good fit with your exhaust system. The best possible way to do this is to have a pro check out whether it will actually work well with the exhaust system in your house, and also make sure that both of them can be connected properly without any problems.

The types of exhaust systems used for a range hood also have to be considered because there are two kinds: one is a duct exhaust system also known as a vented system that channels air out and a duct-free exhaust system also known as a non-vented system that filters clean air back into the kitchen.

Types of kitchen chimneys

There are three main types of kitchen chimneys available for purchase. Each type is suitable for different kinds of houses, so it’s best to consider what type you need before making a purchase. The three types are as follows: Flat, walk-through, and double-walled.

Flat chimneys – This type is the simplest and least expensive of all, but it doesn’t vent smoke and fumes particularly well. On the other hand, they usually don’t take up much space so they can be installed in smaller areas such as apartments.

Walk-through chimneys – This type is good for homes with small kitchens, but they’re not without their problems either. For one thing, it can be hard to clean the insides of these chimneys because they are often very narrow and crammed into your kitchen’s walls.

Double-walled chimneys – Double-walled chimneys are the best type to go for if you have a big kitchen and more money to spend. They vent smoke quickly and don’t take up any space at all, but they can be very expensive because of their high-quality materials.

Conclusion

Choosing a chimney is a lot like choosing a car: there are some models that cost less but are built to be of low quality. Others are expensive because they’re better made and more reliable. The same principle applies to chimneys as well, so consider the factors mentioned above before deciding on one that you will install inside your own house.

“Don’t rush into buying a chimney just because it seems like the best option at first glance. Make the right decision, and you’ll be happy with what you have at the end of the day.” – Says Lavanay from EnergyConversionDevices.com