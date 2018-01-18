To prove that clothes don't incite rape, the students of the University of Kansas has organised an powerful exhibition of its kind in Brussels, Belgium to showcase the clothes of rape victims they wore during the assault. The installation comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement, where women across the globe have forward with their stories of sexual assault and abuse.

The question which strikes at the heart of the most persistent myths around sexual harassment is, What were you wearing at the time of assault? Most of the rape victims are blamed for provoking men with their overfriendly behaviour and seductive clothing. Rather than support, they are often asked the questions about their clothes they were wearing at the time of harassment. To brush off this problem from the society, a new exhibition has been organised in Brussels, Belgium, which showcases the clothes of rape victims they wore during the assault.

It is a project created by the students of the University of Kansas. The exhibition consists 18 outfits which include pyjamas, tracksuit bottoms, and dresses, and each is accompanied by a written note by the attack survivors. The main objective of the exhibition is to create a society which does not blame women for provoking sexual assault. The significance of the exhibition matter because by showcasing that women wearing everyday clothes, like jeans and a t-shirt, are still sexually assaulted.

“We want to destroy the stereotypes about rape culture with this exhibit,” says Yasmina El Moutouk, a project manager at Molenbeek’s social services. “We all have jeans and t-shirts in our wardrobe and the most important thing is we are free to wear what we want.” “This question ‘what were you wearing?’ is a universal question no matter where you live,” El Moutouk explains. “It is important for us to remind people that this question is useless and harmful to the victims.” Many women had the poor experience with the police, who blamed them for the decision and locations for the incident.

The exhibit is being held from 8th January to 20th January at the Martime Community Centre in Molenbeek.