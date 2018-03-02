An advocate named Vinod Mathew has filed a case against the magazine Grihalakshmi and the actress and writer Gilu Joseph for the controversy created over a Kerala a magazine featuring a woman breastfeeding a child on its cover. The complaint alleges that the picture is 'lewd' in nature, and attempt to malign the image of womanhood.

In the latest update to the controversy created over a Kerala a magazine featuring a woman breastfeeding a child on its cover, an advocate has moved a local court in Kollam to file a case against the magazine Grihalakshmi and the actress and writer Gilu Joseph. As per reports, the complaint filed by Vinod Mathew alleges that the picture is ‘lewd’ in nature, and attempt to malign the image of womanhood. The complaint further alleges that offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 have been committed.

Yesterday, the actress has claimed that she does not have any regrets about what she has done. The complaint has also come against all the individuals who have praised the bold step. Even in the article, the actress wanted to spread the message that it is not right to sexualise breastfeeding. She further added that there is nothing wrong with breastfeeding publicly, as it is all natural. Gilu Joseph also revealed that she never thought twice before agreeing for the project as it raises one of the sensitive issues going on in our society and is related to the women across the globe.

Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi, from @mathrubhumieng, has this new cover. It says, "Mothers tell Kerala, "please don't stare, we need to breastfeed"". WOW. Unusually bold. pic.twitter.com/Nwz6nAF0Fk — Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) February 28, 2018

While some people are praising her bold step, there are few who are totally against it. People are raising the question of what the cover actually wants to prove by showcasing a woman, who is breastfeeding a baby which is not even hers. On the contrary, Joseph is not at all concerned with such allegations. In the article itself, she has made it clear that she has done nothing wrong and people need to stop complaining about the fact as it is just breastfeeding!