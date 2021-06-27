The district administration plans to take this bus to the left-out sections of the society and vaccinate them all. Once the homeless persons near the Gurdwara will be vaccinated, the bus will be sent to vaccinate the remaining construction workers of Central Vista, followed by other construction sites and cluster colonies.

The Chief secretary of Delhi, Sh Vijay Dev, has today inaugurated mobile vaccination bus of the New Delhi district administration, which is a first of the national capital. The AI-equipped bus was launched at the shelter home near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. The Chief secretary emphasised on the importance of vaccination in fighting the pandemic and lauded the district administration for coming out with this innovative project. In the launch ceremony, the bus vaccinated hundred persons with disabilities, transgender and homeless persons on first day.

District Magistrate Dr Monica Priyadarshini described the various features of the bus and said the aim of the district administration is to get the fruits of government policy to all the needy and prioritize them. She said the fusion of modern transport technology with vaccination is a noble and novel idea. The DM thanked the sponsors SBI Life Insurance and GrowDiesel Climate Council in transforming conventional Vaccination drive into “Vaccination drive plus”. The OSD vaccination of New Delhi district, Vyshakh Nag present there said that this initiative will increase the geographical reach and will enable the district vaccination drive go all inclusive and accessible, touching every segment of the society.

Ensuring safety and sterilisation, the mobile clinic is divided in separate sections for Covid testing and vaccination while also armed with power and internet. Additionally, the clinic is also fitted with smart TVs and computers to ensure real-time data management. Leveraging innovation and latest technology, the bus also has AI-enabled thermal detection camera with facial recognition along with voice-controlled innovation. Sanitization of the bus is made as simple as just saying “Alexa, sanitize the mobile clinic”. With onboard pharmacy, fumigation systems and UV lights, this clinic will help serve the remote parts of the district. Moreover, the bus is blended with eco-friendly biofuels to ensure reducing carbon emissions and carbon footprint while also serving the nation and showing the way in sustainable development.

The launch ceremony was graced by Abhinandita Mathur, Member DCPCR and Deepak Yadav, DCP New Delhi. Vaccine awareness programmes were displayed by street artist fellows of the Delhi government and the children residents of the shelter home.