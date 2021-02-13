One of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs of Delhi, Ajay Singh Tanwar has been inspiring people with his plush lifestyle over the internet. He comes from a wealthy family who has had a great reputation in politics. Besides running the business, Ajay in the last few years is spending his time on social media.

Social media has gone a step further and has taken everything by storm. Not just millennials, but even the corporate giants and entrepreneurs are fascinated by social media. One of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs of Delhi, Ajay Singh Tanwar has been inspiring people with his plush lifestyle over the internet. He comes from a wealthy family who has had a great reputation in politics. Besides running the business, Ajay in the last few years is spending his time on social media.

The entrepreneur has taken the route of an influencer, and his posts on Instagram rightly prove it. His feed on the social media platform is all about automobiles, beautiful locations of the world and branded products. Speaking about his interest in social media and content creation, he said, “Lately I have noticed that good content works the best over the internet. It takes no time for the content to go viral. I have just started, and as a beginner, I am learning a lot about social media analytics.”

Ajay has majorly focused on creating content about lifestyle. His collection of exquisite cars has been a centre of attraction. It has helped him garner thousands of followers in the last few months. Tanwar who is the youngest and the richest entrepreneur of Delhi has got a collection of some luxurious cars including Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. Through his excellent hotel business and now being an influencer, the list of luxuries seems to expand for Ajay in the coming time.

The sharp business mind is inherited from his family. Ajay owns two hotels in Chattarpur namely Ocean Pearl Gardenia and Kings Forth. After the hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things have got back on track, and his businesses have started functioning seamlessly. Making the best use of social media amidst the lockdown, Ajay Singh Tanwar has added one more role and looking at his astounding content, he is inspiring many young entrepreneurs and influencers of the country.