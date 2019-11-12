Dev Deepavali 2019: Dev Deepavali is one of the Indian festivals celebrated in Kashi which attracts a lot of tourists to the country. Hotels for the same are booked a year before to enjoy the festivities of Dev Deepavali.

Dev Deepavali 2019: Dev Deepawali is one of the most enthusiastically celebrated Hindu festivals. Tourists from all over the world flock at Banaras to witness the aura of Dev Deepawali at the Ganges. People are even open to paying heavy prices for hotels in Varanasi despite they know the fact that the hotels are charging around four to five times that of the original cost. In order to witness the festivities of Dev Deepawali, hotels have been booked at a large scale in the city of Lord Shiva. As per the reports, tourists have booked 30 percent of the hotels one year before 2019 Dev Deepawali. The cost of a room in Nadesar Hotel has reached a price of Rs 2.5 lakhs. The basic price range of the Hotels in Varanasi is Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. The make sure that the tourists get full value for the package, hotels are also providing sight-seeing package with VIP darshan.

Darbhanga ghat hotels have increased prices of their hotel rooms to Rs 1.5 lakh as compared to the normal price of hotel rooms which were Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. The Ramghat Hotels are charging around Rs 25,000 for a stay in their hotels on November 11, 2019, and November 12, 2019. The basic rates of the hotel are Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000.

Hotel rooms in Assi, Gowdolia, Pandey Haveli, Sonarpura, Bansfatak, Chowk, and Shiwala are not available even if one is ready to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. General Secretary of Banaras Hotel Association has said that tourists want to come on a large scale and experience the festivities of Dev Deepawali in Kashi. To avoid any issues, tourists have booked the hotels in advance.

Rahul Mehta, President of Tourism Welfare Association, Varanasi has stated that this practice of booking rooms a year before the fest came into action since the last year. All tourists prefer hotels near ghats as they are the prime location to enjoy festivities. Taxi booking for the same also takes place three months before the festival.