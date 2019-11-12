Over 6 lakh diyas to be lit in Lucknow’s Gomti river today to celebrate the dev Deepawali 2019. Reports said out of lakh diyas, 3 lakh will be given by devotees and the remaining will be given by school children and college students. Kartik Purnima is also known and celebrated as Deva Deepawali. The auspicious diya celebration will be performed at the Kudia Ghat. Reports said the biggest diyas will be lit in Varanasi. This year around 21 lakh diyas to be lit in the city of temples.

On Kartik Purnima, the festival will be celebrated. Earlier, it was Ayodhya when 4 lakh diyas were lit Deepotsav. This time, Lakshmanpuri to be lit up this year. It was basically the Mankameshwar temple where the entire thing happened with the help of schools and college students.

For Hindus, the day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. During the whole day, devotees visit temples of both deities to seek a blessing on this pious day. The month Kartik is one of the scared months among all the months. In the early morning, devotees take early bath and perform puja at their homes or temples.

The important places including Varanasi, Amritsar, and Allahabad where Kartik Purnima or Dev Deepawali is celebrated with full fervour. The important rituals for the day is first to take the dip in any nearby river. The people should donate in charitable trusts.

Most of the people light lamps at their homes or any nearby peepal tress. Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Jayanti also celebrated on the same day. The festival of the birthday of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev was born on this day. This year’s 550th year of the birthday. Gurpurab, also known as Guru Parv is one of the sacred festivals amongst the Sikh community all over the world to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Gurpurab is also known as the Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav.