Traditional Ganga Aarti not to be held this year on the ghats of Benaras. The district administration suspended the act due to several complaints from the tourists and to avoid chaos in the area.

The district administration and police decided not to be held the celebrations of Dev Deepawali on the banks of river Ganges. The local administration suspended all preparations for the celebrations of Dev Deepavali. Thousands of tourists come to witness the Ganga Maha-Aarti that performed on Dev Deepavali every year. It would surely be a disappointment for them as well as the organizers who held the routine Ganga aarti at Dashawamedh Ghat on Tuesday.

While speaking to the reporters on Sunday, president of Ganga Seva Nidhi Sushant Mishra said the district administration did not give the permission to perform the aarti in front of the Dashaswamedh Ghat. He added the administration has taken the decision to avoid chaos at the ghat. Despite several meetings with the official’s permission was not granted to perform the event.

Ganga Seva Nidhi chief Sushant Mishra suspended the work of decoration at the Dashaswamedh Ghat and the Gangotri Seva Samiti, led by Babu Maharaj. Babu Maharaj holds Ganga Aarti every day at Old Dashawamedh Ghat. Babu Maharaj also supported the GSN’s decision of not performing Maha Aarti on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was decided that the regular aarti will be performed with seven priests instead of Maha Aarti, which is performed by 21 priests who perform the ritual with 42 girls. Later the decision was canceled off.

ADM city Vinay Kumar Singh said thousands of tourists from different parts of the country and abroad come at the place on the auspicious occasion od Dev Deepawali. He added two organizers hamper the view of the tourists by installing giant dias.

Many complaints came up against the practice following which the district administration asked the organiseres to not install dias this year. The organisers refused to do that and said they have already distributed administration. The duo was also asked to not install dias from next year but they refused to agree on that, following which the district administration canceled the permission.