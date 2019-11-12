Dev Deepawali 2019: PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit the Varanasi on Monday to celebrate the Dev Deepawali festival in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit the Varanasi to attend the Dev Deepawali celebrations in his parliamentary constituency. Reports said Pm Modi will also visit the Guru Bagh Gurudwara to participate in the 550th Guru Nanak Dev ‘s birthday celebrations. During the PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi last month, party workers invited him to visit again the city of temples o get the blessing on the Dev Deepawali 2019 with people.

During the interaction with party workers, a number of leaders and workers invited him to the Dev Deepawali event. Reports said around 6 lakh diyas will be lit up on the auspicious occasion in Gomti river today to celebrate the festival of lights. In Varanasi, around 21 lakh diyas will be lit up in the city for th special event.

The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Devotees throng in temples to seek a blessing on this pious day. Kartik month is one of the scared months among all the months. During the day, people lit up diyas at night and take a holy dip in the river. Varanasi, Amritsar, and Allahabad are the most well-known cities for the Kartik Purnima or Dev Deepawali celebrations.

PM Modi is also going to visit the guru Bagh Gurudwara to celebrate the Prakashotsav festival. Reports said head Granthi of the Gurudwara Sardar Sukhwinder Singh has invited the Modi for the event. Along with Dev Deepawali, the day is also celebrated as the birthday of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev. The Guru Parv which is also known as Gurpurab is an important festival of the Sikh community to celebrate the day.

Sikhs across the world celebrated the festival with much fervour and enthusiasm. During the whole day, devotees thronged to Gurudwaras and offer prayers and take blessings from the holy place for themselves.