Devshayani Ekadashi 2018: Devshayani Ekadashi in some parts of India is also known as Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. Devotees laud Padma Ekadashi every year during the month of June and July. Devshayani Ekadashi tithi which started yesterday, July 22, 2018 at 14:47pm will end today, July 23, 2018 at around 16:23pm.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on Devshayani Ekadashi for 4 months and wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi referred as Devotthan Ekadashi in some parts of India. As per English calendar, Devshayani Ekadashi falls in the month of June and July just after famous Jagannath Rath Yatra. According to the Hindu calendar, devotees will start celebrating Chaturmas, the holy period of four months from today. In various states of India, Devshayani Ekadashi is also called as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi.

Importance of fasting: According to the Hindu rituals, it is significant to perform Parana which means breaking the fast. It is important to break the fast before sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. Devotees perform Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless the Dwadashi is over. It is important to note that it Parana should be performed before sunset and after Hari Vasara which is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi date. Devotees wait for Hari Vasara and Madhyahna to get over so that they are able to break the Devshayani Ekadashi fast. Pratahkal according to Hindu manuscript is considered the auspicious time to break the fast. Devotees in huge number laud Devshayani Ekadashi by fasting on auspicious days in order to seek love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

Muhurat of Devshayani Ekadashi 2018:

Parana timings on July 24, 2018: The muhurat will start from 05:41am and will end on 08:24am.

On Parana Ekadashi, Dwadashi Tithi will end at 18:25pm on July 24, 2018.

Devshayani Ekadashi tithi will begin at around 14:47pm on July 22, 2018.

Devshayani Ekadashi tithi will end at around 16:23pm on July 23, 2018.

