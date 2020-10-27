Dhanteras 2020 Date and time: Dhantrayodashi shubh muhurat & puja timing: Dhantrayodashi also known as Dhanteras is the first day of five days long Diwali festivities. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras 2020 Date and time: Dhantrayodashi shubh muhurat & puja timing: Dhantrayodashi also known as Dhanteras is the first day of five days long Diwali festivities. It is believed on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras’ is a famous festival of Hindus celebrated across the country and world. According to Hindu Calendar, it falls on the month of Kartik, hence, every year during October-November it is observed. Popularly, devotees pray for good health and wealth for the family. Every house is decorated with clay idols and photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Dhanteras. These idols are worshipped on the day of Diwali.

Dhanteras 2020 Date and time: Dhantrayodashi shubh muhurat & puja timing: Here’s the schedule state-wise-

Dhanteras Puja on Friday: November 13, 2020

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 04:58 PM to 05:59 PM

– 04:58 PM to 05:59 PM Duration – 01 Hour 01 Min

– 01 Hour 01 Min Yama Deepam on Friday: November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 Pradosh Kaal – 04:53 PM to 07:28 PM

– 04:53 PM to 07:28 PM Vrishabha Kaal – 04:58 PM to 06:56 PM

– 04:58 PM to 06:56 PM Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 09:30 PM on Nov 12, 2020

– 09:30 PM on Nov 12, 2020 Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 05:59 PM on Nov 13, 2020

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat in Other Indian Cities( subjected to local time)

5:57 PM to 05:59 PM – Pune

05:28 PM to 05:59 PM – New Delhi

05:40 PM to 05:59 PM – Chennai

05:37 PM to 05:59 PM – Jaipur

05:41 PM to 05:59 PM – Hyderabad

05:29 PM to 05:59 PM – Gurgaon

05:30 PM to 05:59 PM – Chandigarh

04:58 PM to 05:59 PM – Kolkata

06:01 PM to 08:34 PM – Mumbai

05:50 PM to 05:59 PM – Bengaluru

05:56 PM to 05:59 PM – Ahmedabad

05:32 PM to 05:59 PM – Noida

Silver articles are bought for the house and Iron, Copper or Brass utensils are bought for the kitchen on this day by many Indian families. Many devotees celebrate prosperity and good health and consider it as the most auspicious occasion to make new ventures and financial investments.