Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

The much-anticipated Hindu festival of Dhanteras, a time dedicated to welcoming wealth and well-being, is about to commence across India. Marking the start of the five-day Diwali festival, Dhanteras holds a unique place in the hearts of many. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, this auspicious day encourages people to bring home items such as jewelry, utensils, coins, and even household essentials, each symbolizing prosperity. This article explores the history, traditions, and customs associated with this cherished festival.

Understanding Dhanteras

The word Dhanteras combines Dhan, meaning wealth, and Teras, denoting the thirteenth day, making it the day of wealth celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. As per the Gregorian calendar, Dhanteras typically falls in October or November. This year, it will be celebrated on October 29. Across India, households prepare for the day by worshiping Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity, seeking her blessings for financial abundance.

The Historical Origins of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is deeply entwined with stories from Hindu mythology, each adding to its historical richness:

The Emergence of Lord Dhanvantari : According to mythology, during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean), Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda, appeared holding a sacred text and a pot filled with Amrita, the elixir of life. This event is said to mark the origin of Dhanteras, symbolizing health and vitality as foundational to wealth.

: According to mythology, during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean), Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda, appeared holding a sacred text and a pot filled with Amrita, the elixir of life. This event is said to mark the origin of Dhanteras, symbolizing health and vitality as foundational to wealth. The Birth of Goddess Lakshmi : Another story connects Dhanteras to the emergence of Goddess Lakshmi during the ocean churning. Bearing a vessel of gold, Lakshmi brought forth wealth and happiness. Many households honor this tale by decorating their doorways with lamps and rangolis, symbolizing her entrance into their homes.

: Another story connects Dhanteras to the emergence of Goddess Lakshmi during the ocean churning. Bearing a vessel of gold, Lakshmi brought forth wealth and happiness. Many households honor this tale by decorating their doorways with lamps and rangolis, symbolizing her entrance into their homes. The Story of the Farmer and Goddess Lakshmi : In this lesser-known legend, Goddess Lakshmi was tasked by Lord Vishnu to aid a poor farmer for 12 years. With her presence, the farmer’s prosperity grew, and when she was to leave, he begged her to stay. To console him, she promised to visit him on every Dhanteras. This story inspires many to clean and light their homes in her honor on this auspicious day.

: In this lesser-known legend, Goddess Lakshmi was tasked by Lord Vishnu to aid a poor farmer for 12 years. With her presence, the farmer’s prosperity grew, and when she was to leave, he begged her to stay. To console him, she promised to visit him on every Dhanteras. This story inspires many to clean and light their homes in her honor on this auspicious day. King Hima’s Son and Yama’s Defeat: One of the most remarkable stories surrounding Dhanteras is that of King Hima’s son, whose death was foretold from a snake bite. His wife cleverly arranged her jewelry and lit lamps around their home to create a dazzling display. This brightness deceived Yama, the God of Death, who was unable to enter and left at dawn, sparing the young man’s life. Today, lighting lamps symbolizes warding off misfortune.

The Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras celebrates Dhan (wealth) on the Teras (thirteenth) day, with rituals and traditions centered around inviting prosperity. On this day, families across India purchase gold, silver, or new utensils, signifying new beginnings and blessings. Devotees adorn their homes with oil lamps and diyas to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, believing that she bestows financial success and well-being.

According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi is said to visit homes that are clean and well-lit, symbolizing both physical and spiritual cleanliness. It is also a time for family and friends to exchange gifts and share the joy of the festival, thereby enhancing bonds of goodwill.

When is Dhanteras 2024?

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, marking the start of the Diwali festivities.

The Five Days of Diwali: Dhanteras and Beyond

Dhanteras is only the beginning of the extended Diwali celebration. The five-day festival includes:

Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali) : Celebrated on the second day, marking Lord Krishna’s triumph over the demon Narakasura.

: Celebrated on the second day, marking Lord Krishna’s triumph over the demon Narakasura. Badi Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) : Diwali’s main day is dedicated to Lakshmi Puja, seeking the goddess’s blessings.

: Diwali’s main day is dedicated to Lakshmi Puja, seeking the goddess’s blessings. The subsequent days continue with Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, each with unique cultural significance.

How Is Dhanteras Celebrated Across India?

Dhanteras is synonymous with light, happiness, and the arrival of prosperity. Homes are adorned with vibrant diyas and candles, leaving no corner in darkness as families prepare for the grand Diwali festival. The festival resonates with generosity, and people indulge in gifting as an expression of love and goodwill. New ventures, investments, and business inaugurations are also common on this day, with shopkeepers observing Chopda Pujan to mark a fresh financial beginning.

Colorful rangolis, family pujas, and rich feasts bring families together, filling homes with joy. The day also embodies the spirit of giving, with people often donating generously to the less fortunate.

What to Buy for Auspicious Beginnings?

Dhanteras is traditionally marked by the purchase of gold and silver coins, utensils, and idols. In 2024, families may choose items like silver coins, handmade idols, copper vessels, and other essentials that signify blessings of wealth and happiness. With marketplaces and online stores abuzz, options for traditional Dhanteras shopping continue to grow, making it easy to find items that resonate with the spirit of the festival.