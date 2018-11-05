Dhanteras Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra, Aarti, Rituals 2018: This year Dhanteras puja muhrat starts on November 5 from 6:05 pm and will last till 8:01 pm, for a total duration of 1 hour and 55 minutes. The Tryadashi tithi is expected to start at 1:24 am and will end at 11:46 on the same day. Pradosh Kal starts from 5:29 pm to 8:07 pm. Vrishabha Kal starts from 6:05 pm to 8:01 pm.

Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti marks the beginning f the five day festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik. The day falls 2 days before Diwali. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 5, 2018.

It is adviced not to perform puja rituals during Choghadiya muhurat. However, the best time to perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails, It is believed that if Lakshmi Puja is performed during Sthir Lagna, Goddess Lakshmi visits your home. This year Dhanteras puja muhrat starts on November 5 from 6:05 pm and will last till 8:01 pm, for a total duration of 1 hour and 55 minutes. The Tryadashi tithi is expected to start at 1:24 am and will end at 11:46 on the same day. Pradosh Kal starts from 5:29 pm to 8:07 pm. Vrishabha Kal starts from 6:05 pm to 8:01 pm.

The word Dhanteras means Dhan meaning wealth and the word teras meaning the 13th day of the Karthik month.

On Dhanteras, there is a custom to buy silver utensils, gold ornaments, bronze products and milk products. It is believed that by purchasing an item on Dhanteras, there is an increase in wealth by thirteen times.

Read More