Diwali has knocked the doors but you can never get enough of your preparations and decorations. Although decoration is a tough task to do and can be tiring but there are many ways to make it easy yet beautiful. With tons of ideas, there is lot that we can do with these elements to make our house look beautiful. Here are few of the tricks that you can use to brighten up your house with proper amount of decor.

The auspicious festival of lights, Diwali is being celebrated all over India today, on November 7 this year. People start prepping up for the day from weeks before. From cleaning the house to welcome Lord Ganesha and Lordess Laxmi to decorating it to impress them, there is lot to do. Other than the cleaning and dusting, the happy and interesting part is decoration which is equally important.

1. Floating candles

It is a classy and fancy way of lighting the house. Buy some floating candles and leave it lit on the suface of water. The beauty that it will add is unmissable. Making the decor more easy and amazing, floating candles are easy to use.

2. Flowers

Who doesn’t love flowers? Be it a marriage or any grand festival, these little beauties can make anything look charming. You can use it to decorate your windows and doors or hand them to the walls to make it look prettier.

3. DIY Diyas

No one can imagine the decoration in Diwali without Diyas. Diwali is incomplete without lighting up Diyas and decorating house with it. This year, you can use your creativity and skills to make it look even more beautiful. Buy some Diyas from market and paint them your own way and see the magic.

4. Fairy Lights

To make your home look cozy and gorgeous, Fairy lights is the best idea. The beauty that it add up can be seen when you switch off the main lights and switch it on.

5. Rangoli

Rangoli is the prettiest form of art which is a must-do for the auspicious occasion of Diwali. There are many easy ways to make beautiful designs and patterns for your Rangoli. These colours make your life colourful too.

6. Bottle Lights

One of the new but beautiful ways of decor. Buy some bottles from market and put fairy light inside them and enhance the beauty of the house.

7. Textured walls

Diwali is meant to add newness to your life. If you were finding an occasion to add colours to your life and home, start with your walls. Paint your walls with a different and hatke colour or you can get it textured.

8. Curtains

For a complete makeover of your house, you can buy new patterned curtains with tassles and make your house look beautiful than before. Some vibrant and bright colours can add more to Diwali decor.

