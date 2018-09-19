India is a land of festivals where each and every occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. Though there is a long list of Hindu festivals, Diwali is welcomed with utmost excitement and fervour. Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is enjoyed by all and sundry.

DATE: November 7, 2018

This year, Diwali will be observed in the month of November. Usually, this festival is observed in the autumn season after the summer harvests end. This beautiful occasion starts right from the day of Dhanteraas which is celebrated two days prior to Diwali. In many parts of India, Diwali is celebrated for two days. The first day is called the Choti Diwali and the second day is known as the Badi Diwali.

Keeping in view the significance of this festival, the government announces a national holiday every year.

Significance

According to Hinduism, the Festival of Lights spreads positivity and happiness. So Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists celebrate this festival with immense enthusiasm. However, all these religions cite different reasons behind the celebration of this festival.

It is said that Diwali is observed on the darkest night of the lunar month calendar. The Hindu households start prepping up for the festival before a month. Right from cleaning the house to decorating it with lights, people put many efforts to welcome Goddess Laxmi at their doorsteps. The children start buying firecrackers to burst on the night of Diwali and also start buying new clothes for the special occasion.

Other than being the Festival of Lights, Diwali is also known for worshipping Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha in an elaborate manner. It is said that Goddess Laxmi herself descends in the houses that are kept clean and well decorated and blesses devotees who worship her in the most pious manner while Lord Ganesh removes all the obstacles of his devotees on the occasion of Diwali.

