Diwali 2019 Calendar: As Diwali 2019 is approaching, 'here the dates are given and the significance for the five-day-long festival of Diwali.

Diwali 2019 Calendar: The five-day-long festival of Diwali or Deepavali which will fall on October 27( in some states October 28, ) is celebrated with great fanfare and pomp show. The festival of lights symbolises the victory of light over darkness which means the victory of good over evil,

On this day, People light their homes with lamps and coloured lights. Devvali comes with the some of the important rituals ceremonies too like Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Diwali begins with the auspicious celebration of Dhanteras, which is observed on October 25. where people purchase, gold silver or utensils. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out from the ocean of milk during the churning of the Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber is worshipped on the day of Trayodashi.

The second day is known as Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 26. In Gujrat Rajasthan and a few parts of Maharashtra, this festival is known as Kali Chaudas. It is believed that the asura (demon) Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali.

Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the main day of Diwali which falls on October 27. People clean their house and Worship Lakshmi and the end they exchange gifts and sweets extending Diwali greetings.

The fourth day of Diwali is celebrated as Goverdhan Puja and this day is also observed as Gudi Padwa. On this day devotees prepare fifty-six or one hundred and eight varieties of dishes mainly known as Bhoj and offer it to Lord Krishna.

The last day Diwali is Bhai Dooj which will be celebrated on October 29, this day is celebrated as the bond between brothers and sisters, Sisters pray long life of their brothers while in return brothers shower them with gifts.