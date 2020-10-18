The auspicious festival of Diwali falls on the 15th day of Kartik, which is considered as the holiest month as per traditional Hindu calendar. Here is the date and time of Diwali 2020-

Come the months of October-November and we can already feel the festivities kicking in. With the on-set of Navratri, the countdown for one of India’s biggest festival, i.e Diwali begins. From meeting our loved ones, decorating our houses with lights and diyas, preparing delicious delicacies to the excitement of opening gifts, the festival brings with itself not just the prosperity and success but also excitement and happiness.

As we celebrate each day of Navratri, our minds are already preoccupied with the idea of Diwali and, for some, the preparations have already begun. If you are reading this article, it is evident that you are eagerly waiting for this beautiful festival and want to know the exact dates.

Answering the much-awaited question, Diwali falls on the 15th day of Kartik, which is considered as the holiest month as per traditional Hindu calendar. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14, i.e on Saturday. Since the festivities of Diwali extends over a period of 4-5 days, here’s what each day signifies:

Dhanteras: Going by the word ‘DhanTeras’, Dhan signifies wealth and teras signifies 13th day in lunar fortnight. On this day, people perform puja and buy gold, silver and other ornaments ahead of the big festival. Dhanteras is considered as a very lucky day for making big purchases as some believe that the day marks the birth of Goddess Laxmi. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 12.

Choti Diwali: Choti Diwali is regarded as the onset of Diwali. It is a mini preview of what is to follow on the main day of Diwali. On this day, people decorate their house, meet their friends and family, buy new clothes and light diyas. Choti Diwali will be celebrated on November 13.

Diwali: The most auspicious day of the 5-day festivities, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14.

Govardhan Pooja: Slated to be celebrated on November 15 this year, Govardhan Pooja has different significance in different parts of India. In North India, the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna’s triumph of Lord of Thunder and rain.

Bhai Dooj: A celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16 this year.