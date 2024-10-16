Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

This year, the city of Varanasi is gearing up for an extraordinary Diwali celebration that promises to be a feast for the senses

This year, the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up for an extraordinary Diwali celebration that promises to be a feast for the senses. With preparations already underway, the festival is set to shine brighter than ever before, featuring the lighting of 12 lakh diyas (oil lamps) across the iconic semi-circular ghats of Kashi. This impressive display is expected to create a breathtaking spectacle that could set a new record for the number of lamps lit in a single location.

A Mesmerizing Display of Lights and Sound

In addition to the dazzling diyas, the festivities will include an international light and sound show, complemented by a thrilling fireworks display. According to RK Rawat, the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, this year’s celebrations will extend beyond the ghats, with lamps being lit on the opposite bank of the Ganga River as well. This enhancement aims to elevate the overall splendor of the event, creating an immersive experience for all attendees.

Cultural Vibrancy at Ganga Mahotsav

One of the key highlights of this year’s Diwali in Varanasi will be the Ganga Mahotsav, held at Assi Ghat. This cultural extravaganza will feature performances by renowned artists, including the celebrated Kailash Kher, alongside local talents who will entertain the crowds. The Ganga Mahotsav will serve as a celebration of the region’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring that the festival is not only a visual spectacle but also a showcase of artistic expression.

Laser Show: A Thematic Marvel

This year, the festival will also introduce a spectacular laser show themed around Lord Shiva, Kashi, and the Ganga. The laser display promises to be a breathtaking experience, projecting its grandeur across the shimmering waters of the Ganga River. The show will depict the magnificence of Kashi Vishwanath and narrate the legendary story of Ganga’s arrival on Earth. This visually captivating presentation is set to enhance the festival’s glory, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories.

International Fire Show: A Night to Remember

Another key attraction of this year’s Diwali festivities in Varanasi is the international fire show, which will take place on the opposite bank of the Ganga. This stunning event will serve as the festival’s centerpiece, featuring eco-friendly green fireworks. Promising to be even more colorful and vibrant than last year’s display, the fireworks show will last for 15 minutes and will be visible from all the ghats, ensuring that no one misses this spectacular sight.

The Grand Maha Aarti Ceremony

The Maha Aarti, a significant spiritual highlight during Diwali, will also take place in Varanasi. Organized by the local Aarti Committee at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat, this grand event will feature 21 archaks (priests) and 42 young girls symbolizing Riddh-Siddhi (prosperity and spiritual powers) performing the ritual. The Maha Aarti is a deeply spiritual experience, drawing crowds who come to witness the traditional ceremony and partake in the festive atmosphere.

A Celebration of Light and Culture

As Diwali approaches, Varanasi is poised to offer a celebration that blends tradition, culture, and spectacular displays of light. With its array of events, including the record-breaking diyas, the laser show, the international fire display, and the vibrant Ganga Mahotsav, this year’s festivities promise to create lasting memories for all who participate. The city is ready to illuminate the night sky and the hearts of its visitors, embodying the true spirit of the Festival of Lights.