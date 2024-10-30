Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Chef Dheena shared how Diwali represents the beauty of togetherness, the triumph of light over darkness, and how sweets play an integral role in celebrating the joy and unity that the festival symbolizes. (Read more below)

With the Diwali festival just around the corner, celebrated chef Dheena, known for his expertise in Indian cuisine, sat down with us to talk about the essence of Diwali and the deep-rooted connection between sweets and this beloved celebration. Chef Dheena shared how Diwali represents the beauty of togetherness, the triumph of light over darkness, and how sweets play an integral role in celebrating the joy and unity that the festival symbolizes.

“For me, Diwali is not just a festival; it’s a moment to come together with family, friends, and our communities,” Chef Dheena reflected, describing the annual anticipation of lighting up homes, sharing laughter, and savoring sweets with loved ones. “Sweets are the heart of Diwali celebrations, a true symbol of the happiness we want to share with each other.” As he described the diverse variety of traditional Indian sweets, Chef Dheena highlighted how each region brings its own flavors and customs to Diwali, creating a sweet tapestry across India.

Diving into North India’s offerings, Chef Dheena elaborated on classic sweets like Kaju Katli, diamond-shaped cashew fudge that melts in the mouth, and the iconic Motichoor Ladoo, famous for its delicate, tiny pearls of gram flour. There’s also Besan Ladoo, made with ghee and gram flour, a North Indian Diwali essential, along with the ever-popular Gulab Jamun, those soft, syrup-soaked dough balls that people can’t resist. He didn’t stop there—Chef Dheena also praised the uniquely textured Ghevar, a festive treat topped with nuts, and Seviyan Kheer, a sweet vermicelli pudding that’s often the closing note of a Diwali feast.

Moving down to South India, Chef Dheena emphasized the region’s rich traditions, sharing favorites like Mysore Pak, a gram flour sweet filled with ghee, and Adhirasam, a crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside rice flour delight from Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, he noted, Diwali is never complete without Chiroti, a crispy layered pastry dipped in sweet syrup, while Andhra Pradesh offers the unique Ariselu, a chewy rice flour and jaggery disc. Kerala’s Neyyappam and Unniyappam, ghee-fried rice flour pancakes with jaggery and banana, also hold special places on Diwali platters. “These sweets embody regional flavors and the diverse essence of India,” he shared.

In recent years, there’s been a growing interest in making Diwali sweets healthier, a trend Chef Dheena wholeheartedly supports. “People want to indulge but also stay mindful of their health,” he said, offering tips on how to balance both. His first suggestion? Using natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates instead of refined sugar. “For sweets like Besan Ladoo and Adhirasam, jaggery not only enhances the taste but brings a certain richness that’s perfect for the festive season,” he noted. Another tip he shared was making smaller portions of rich sweets like Gulab Jamun or Motichoor Ladoo and using ingredients like almond flour in place of regular flour to add a healthy twist.

“Health doesn’t have to compromise flavor,” Chef Dheena emphasized. He recommends skipping excess ghee or deep-frying when possible, opting instead for baked versions of certain treats. For sweets like kheer, he suggests using full-fat coconut milk or a low-fat alternative instead of heavy cream to lighten things up without losing the richness of the flavor. “Diwali is a time for indulgence, yes, but it’s also about savoring each bite mindfully.”

Wrapping up, Chef Dheena expressed his warm wishes for the festival, encouraging everyone to celebrate Diwali with a spirit of togetherness and gratitude. “This Diwali, let’s enjoy the sweets, light up our homes, and remember the true essence of the festival—bringing light, love, and happiness into each other’s lives. I wish everyone a joyful, healthy, and prosperous Diwali!”

In his words, Diwali sweets aren’t just desserts—they’re moments of shared happiness. Chef Dheena’s approach to traditional, healthier treats offers everyone a chance to relish the festival’s flavors while making thoughtful choices that respect both health and tradition.

Adhirasam recipe Chef Dheena Diwali dessert ideas Diwali sweets Healthy Diwali sweets Indian cooking tips Kaju Katli recipe Sweets from India Traditional Indian sweets
