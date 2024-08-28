Do Dimple Makers Really Work? Influencers Turn to Fake Dimples for a Perfect Smile

Dimples have long been considered an endearing feature, with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Alia Bhatt captivating audiences with their charming dimpled smiles. While dimples are generally seen as a genetic trait rather than a cosmetic enhancement, the allure of these facial indentations has led many to seek ways to replicate them. In today’s social media-driven world, faux dimple tools have become a popular trend, but how effective are these methods?

The Popularity of Faux Dimples

The rise of beauty influencers has introduced a variety of techniques to create the illusion of dimples without resorting to surgery. Content creator Hitika Sachdev, who boasts 230,000 followers on Instagram, explains the appeal: “Faux dimples are popular right now with Gen Z because they give your face a cute and fun vibe without any surgery. Plus, faux dimples allow for creativity and self-expression, as you can experiment with different styles and placements to customise your look. It’s a fun and temporary way to enhance your features.”

Despite their popularity, the effectiveness and safety of these tools remain under scrutiny.

What Causes Dimples?

Dimples are caused by a genetic difference in facial muscles and connective tissue. Dr. Niti Gaur, dermatologist and founder of Citrine Clinic in Gurugram, explains, “Dimples are caused by an irregular growth of a muscle called the zygomaticus major muscle during embryonic development. This muscle draws the mouth up and down, creating facial expressions of pleasure or pain. When this muscle divides into two groups, one above and one below the corner of the mouth, it leads to the creation of dimples.”

Artificial Dimples: The Surgical Approach

For those who desire permanent dimples, there is a cosmetic procedure known as dimpleplasty. Dr. Ruby Sachdev, consultant aesthetic physician at Gleneagles Hospital in Bengaluru, describes the process: “Artificial dimples are created through a cosmetic procedure known as dimpleplasty. The muscle, mucosa, and internal part of the skin are altered in such a way that they appear like a dimple. This involves making a small incision inside the cheek and creating a suture that connects the underside of the skin to the deeper facial muscles. When the suture heals, it creates a permanent indentation that mimics a natural dimple.”

Dr. Shilpi Bhadani, plastic and aesthetic surgeon and founder of SB Aesthetics in Gurugram, adds, “The procedure is generally quick, with minimal downtime.”

The Limitations of Faux Dimple Tools

On the other hand, faux dimple tools, which have gained attention on social media, are less effective. Dr. Gaur explains, “There are several methods to create the illusion of dimples, such as makeup techniques, dimple piercings, and cheek suction devices. Makeup techniques involve applying a darker shade of blush or contour powder to create a shadow effect. Dimple piercings can mimic dimples but carry risks like infection and scarring. Cheek suction devices temporarily indent the cheeks but can cause irritation and redness with prolonged use.”

Dr. Bhadani is critical of the faux dimple tools: “They are not effective, regardless of what the videos may show. Anything more permanent requires a surgical procedure. These tools just temporarily move the tissue, which may create an indentation for a few minutes.” Dr. Sachdev concurs, stating, “While online tools and hacks for creating temporary dimples may seem appealing, they are often gimmicky and lack scientific backing. These methods typically involve applying pressure to the skin, which may create a temporary indentation but is unlikely to result in lasting dimples.”

Pros and Cons of Faux Dimple Methods

Faux dimple tools, such as makeup and suction devices, come with a range of benefits and drawbacks. The primary advantage is that they do not require surgical intervention, unlike dimpleplasty. However, these tools can lead to temporary skin darkening, hyperpigmentation, inflammation, and even scarring if used excessively.

Final Verdict

Experts agree that while faux dimple tools offer a temporary solution, they are not a substitute for permanent, natural dimples. Dr. Bhadani views these tools as “gimmicks designed to make a quick profit by catching people’s attention,” while Dr. Sachdev emphasizes the importance of safety and long-term health: “As a medical professional, I do not endorse the use of fake dimple makers or other unverified methods for altering one’s appearance. If someone is genuinely interested in getting dimples, it’s best to consult a qualified aesthetic surgeon who can provide safe and effective options.”

Ultimately, for those interested in a lasting change, consulting a professional is the safest route, while temporary methods should be approached with caution.