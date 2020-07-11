Monsoon offers a break from extreme summer but it also brings a lot of diseases with it. So to protect you from this we bring you simple immunity-boosting tips you can load up on during the monsoons!

It’s time for you to load up on healthy food to protect yourself from infections and diseases as the monsoon is finally here. Monsoon offers a break from extreme summer but it also brings a lot of diseases with it. Your chances of falling ill increases due to the humidity and the wet atmosphere. So to protect you from this we bring you simple immunity-boosting tips you can load up on during the monsoons!

Foods Rich in Zinc

Zinc helps in improving gut health relieves symptoms of diarrhea. Protein-rich foods like eggs, dairy, and its products, cashew, pumpkin seeds, and mushrooms are good sources of zinc.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8 lakh mark, recovery rate now at 63%

Also read: Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs today

2. Eat seasonal and citrus fruits

Fruits help in fighting infections and gain immunity against this weather fruits are rich in Vitamin C. Add apple, guava, banana, pomegranate, plums, papaya, kiwi, amla, orange, sweet lime and berries to your diet.

3. Garlic

Garlic is an effective immune-stimulant as it has antimicrobial and antifungal properties. One garlic pod contains 5gm of calcium, 12gm potassium, and over 100 sulfuric compounds which helps in fighting most forms of bacteria and infections.

4. Turmeric

The golden spice, Turmeric, is an immunity-boosting agent. Turmeric has curcumin that has antioxidant that inhibits microbial growth like helicobacter pylori, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aAureus , etc – which prevents gastric ulcers and antimalarial activity.

5. Mushrooms

Mushrooms help you build immunity as they are loaded with vitamin B and antioxidants. Mushrooms contain a component called selenium which helps in fighting infections in particular.

Also read: Kanpur Encounter: Opposition questions Vikas Dubey’s death