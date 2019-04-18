Download Happy Hanuman Jayanti Wallpapers, GIFs, Images & Photos for Whatsapp & Facebook to Wish Hanuman Jayanti 2019: The Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the Hindus in India and is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi started at 7:26 PM on April 18, 2019, and will end at 4:41 PM on April 19, 2019.

Hanuman Jayanti: Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most religious and pious festivals celebrated in India. It is celebrated to mark the birth of the Hindu God Hanuman. Popularly, devotees also call him as Bajrangbali and are believed to help his devotees and save them from all mishappenings and hardships. There are many names of Bajranbali including Dukhbhanjan, Sankat Mochan, Pawan Putra and Maruti Nandan. In the year 2019, the Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 19, 2019. Good Friday is also falling on the same day this year. Hanuman, Son of the Indian God of Wind, Pawan, is described as a figure superhuman qualities and intellect. He has the power to fly and lift an entire mountain as mentioned in the epic named as Ramayana. He is a devotee of Lord Rama and played a very important role in the battle between Rama and Ravana which took place in Lanka.

On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa. The Hanuman Chalisa consists of 40 verses. Chanting the time of Lord Rama is believed to bring devotees closer to Lord Bajrangbali. The devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Bajrangbali on Hanuman Jayanti offer prayers and recite the Sundar Kand path. Some of the people also keep fast in order to show their devotion towards Lord Hanuman.

Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on a full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu Calendar. Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi started at 7:26 PM on April 18, 2019, and will end at 4:41 PM on April 19, 2019.

In the Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the Margazhi month of the Mool Nakshatra. Lord Hanuman was born in the same month on Mool Nakshatra. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Marghashirsha month also known as Hanuman Vratam.

Download Happy Hanuman Jayanti Wallpapers, GIFs, Images & Photos for Whatsapp & Facebook to Wish Hanuman Jayanti 2019:

May Lord Hanuman shower his blessings on you always.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! Let wisdom rule your thoughts,

Let your hopes become true,

Let your power be put to good use.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion,

May Lord Hanuman give you his strength,

May bless you with his perseverance,

May he grant you the art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti and always.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

