International day for yoga: As the country prepares to celebrate yoga day tomorrow, let us have a look at some quotes describing the benefits of practising yoga in one's life.

International day for yoga: The International day for yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 since it’s inception in 2015. With the intention of promoting Global health, harmony and peace through yoga, the united nations had declared the longest day of the year, June 21 as the International Yoga Day also known as the yoga day.

It is a well-known fact that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is a Yoga Enthusiast. According to him, Yoga is an undeniable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies the human mind and body and brings about Harmony between man and nature. Many celebrities and world personalities recommend Yoga as an ultimate physical exercise to keep one’s body fit and bring peace to the mind of an individual.

Yoga incorporates Meditation, breathing exercise and poses which are designed to bring relaxation and reduce stress. The benefits of Yoga are innumerable and it has been proven by science that Yoga helps in keeping the heart healthy, reducing depression, relieving migraine and improve lifestyle quality among other benefits for the body.

Yoga Day makes it possible for people in different communities to come together and practice the ancient art that unites the mind and body. In India, people gather in open spaces and even PM Narendra Modi also takes part in Yoga event along with thousands of people.

Start your day with a fresh quote and take time to practice some Asanas to achieve a healthy mind and body. Send some inspirational quotes to your friends and family, so that they may also be encouraged to inculcate the Practice of yoga in their life.