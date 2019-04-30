Labour Day is celebrated on May 1. It is also called as International Worker's Day and May Day. The day is celebrated for the first victory of labours. After this victory, the working hours for labours is eight hours. In the United States of America, first Labour Day is celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City.

Download Labour Day 2019 photos for WhatsApp & Facebook: Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. More than 80 countries celebrate the day as May Day or International Worker’s Day. In many countries, it is declared a public holiday. The day is celebrated to pay tributes to the efforts of labourers or the working class who fought for their rights. The days marks the victory of the labour class, the victory achieved after many workers protested demanding eight hours working in a day. Well, the struggle did make a change and the working hours for the labour class became 8 hours officially.

In some countries, the actual date of celebration of Labour Day may vary, it is celebrated on a Monday close to May 1. In Bangladesh, this day is celebrated on April 24, in the memory of the victims of Rana Plaza building collapse. In the Bahamas, Labour Day is a national holiday and celebrated on first Friday in June. In New Zealand calendar, it is held on the fourth Monday in October.

In the United States of America, first Labour Day was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City. The Central Labour Union celebrated second Labour Day on September 5, 1883. In 1894, this day is declared as a national holiday and planned to celebrate the day on the first Monday of September. Following the example of New York City, by 1895, this day celebrated across the country.

Download Labour Day 2019 photos for WhatsApp & Facebook: GIF images, pictures, HD wallpapers for friends and Colleagues to wish Happy Labour Day

Celebrate and enjoy Labour Day,

Spend it in the company of our heroes,

Who build our nation with their sweats,

Happy Labour Day.

The man who does nothing is a true slave to idleness. Labour leads to dignifies, men. Happy Labour Day.

Neither silver nor gold was the ransom for our living standard; congratulations, your sweat paid the price. Happy Labour Day.

Stand up for workers,

Stand up for our land,

Stand up for our great nation;

Workers build it.

Happy Worker’s Day.

Welcome oh, May Day,

Gentle and soft,

The spring of workers spirit,

Rise higher with the spirit of human dignity,