Republic Day 2019: Republic day is celebrated every year on January 26 to honour the date on which our constitution came into effect 70 years ago. The Republic day is celebrated with Delhi parade followed by Beating Retreat which is celebrated three days after republic day on January 29. To wish your loved ones and colleagues Happy Republic day here are some stickers, wallpapers and gifs.

Republic Day 2019: As republic day is around the corner preparations are in full swing to welcome the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa to witness our greatest achievement. Republic day is celebrated every year on January 26 to honour the date on which our constitution came into effect 70 years back. The main republic day celebration is held in the National capital Delhi at the Rajpath in front of the president of India.

The republic day is celebrated all over the country with full zeal and enthusiasm where various battalions of our country join in to and perform ceremonious parades as a tribute to our mother nation India. The republic day starts off with Delhi Republic Day parade which is organised by the Ministry of Defence. The parade starts from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate where various regiments of Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force come in together with their bands to showcase the rich cultural heritage. After the parade Beating Retreat is held which denotes the end of republic day festivities. Beating retreat is conducted on the evening of January 29 which is the third day after Republic Day, here all the bands of Army, Air force and Navy come in together to compete.

On the occasion of Republic Day here are wallpapers, gifs, and photos for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Republic Day wallpaper and photos:

Republic Day Stickers:

Read More