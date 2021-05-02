The Interior Design Industry has seen a boom in the last ten years like never before. From Modern to eclectic to minimal and contemporary, the industry has exceptionally satisfied the preferences of a wide variety of customers with varied expectations and requirements. Surging demand for good and comfortable life has led to high booming growth in the Interior Designing Industry.

Among the top players in the Indian Market, there is but one firm which has managed to deliver its customer base above and beyond their expectations, incorporating innovations, science and aesthetics all at an unmatched market price! Introducing to you – DS-MAX Interiors backed by a robust real estate group, DS-MAX Pvt Ltd. Established by the distinguished Dr. KV Satish, the founder-chairman, philanthropist and entrepreneur, DS-MAX Interiors is refined and positioned by himself, with an objective to add life and vibrancy into people’s life.

DS-MAX Interiors is equipped with seasoned experts and rich experience of already completing 16000+ interior projects and company-owned furniture crafting units. With such a rich legacy and standing in the market, the prices are unimaginably low compared to the market rates.

Dr. Satish’s vision for the DS-MAX Interiors has been to make Interior Decoration affordable for all and build a home-friendly nation!

He has been at the forefront of the team, leading them into the latest trends and technologies and ensuring that the company stays on top of its customers’ expectations. Not only that, the procedure DS-MAX Interiors follows in designing the homes or commercial spaces is based on a multidisciplinary procedure duly tested and verified to ensure 360-degree satisfaction. DS-MAX Interiors combines extraordinary talent and global experiences to create spaces that can be as “cutting edge” or “timeless” as the exceptionality of each of their clients. That is why, for over a decade, DS-MAX Interiors has been consistently recognized for its business acumen and its variety of innovative design solutions that impeccably blend functional and aesthetic needs.

This award-winning Interior Designing company has created an empire of its own. From over 200+ core interior design professionals venturing from different fields, handpicked for their exceptional professional edge to a fully automated interior factory equipped with world-class machines and technologies makes this company the most sort after one in South India.