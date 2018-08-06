Get ready for excellence as Sabyasachi Mukherjee has unveiled his latest bridal collection titled as Kesribai Pannalal Couture 2018. Featuring the power of flowers, velvets and bold embroidery, the collection celebrates indigenous crafts and idealism of family-run businesses.

When it comes to finding the perfect couture for one’s big day, the search often ends at none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Be it making a bold statement with flower power to reflecting royalty with bright velvet styled with jaw-dropping artisanal jewellery, trust celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukherjee, Vidya Balan to Bipasha Basu when it comes to deciding an outfit that shines through as talk of the town. As his fans were trying to get over the charm of his previous summery collection, the designer dropped his latest collection last week sweeping us all off our feet.

Named as Kesribai Pannalal Couture 2018, the collection celebrates purist indigenous crafts and embraces the pride and idealism of family-run businesses that strive for quality and excellence. In the age of fast fashion, Sabyasachi not only brings to life but also embraces maximalism.

Speaking about his inspiration behind the collection, the ace designer stated that a film that inspired him as a young design student and this collection was Mira Nair’s Kama Sutra that addresses notions of beauty and beauty rituals, body confidence and culture confidence along with style icons like legendary actor Rekha, Amrita Sher-gill, Protima Bedi, Aditi Mangaldas and Mallika Sarabhai.

From jaw-dropping embroidered lehengas to silk lehengas with a whiff of bohemian style and hand-painted and printed organza sarees styled with stunning jewellery pieces and a bunch of fresh roses neatly tucked into the finely combed hair, one fails to define the collection in one word, other than absolutely breathtaking.

