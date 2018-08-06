When it comes to finding the perfect couture for one’s big day, the search often ends at none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Be it making a bold statement with flower power to reflecting royalty with bright velvet styled with jaw-dropping artisanal jewellery, trust celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukherjee, Vidya Balan to Bipasha Basu when it comes to deciding an outfit that shines through as talk of the town. As his fans were trying to get over the charm of his previous summery collection, the designer dropped his latest collection last week sweeping us all off our feet.
Named as Kesribai Pannalal Couture 2018, the collection celebrates purist indigenous crafts and embraces the pride and idealism of family-run businesses that strive for quality and excellence. In the age of fast fashion, Sabyasachi not only brings to life but also embraces maximalism.
The 'Dil-guldasta' lehenga. The lehenga is intricately embroidered on Bordeaux silk with hand-dyed velvet appliques, silk-floss, beaten silver and gold thread and rose-tinted crystals and rhinestones. The look is accessorized with jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection and romanticized with a sheer, diaphanous, embroidered veil.
Speaking about his inspiration behind the collection, the ace designer stated that a film that inspired him as a young design student and this collection was Mira Nair’s Kama Sutra that addresses notions of beauty and beauty rituals, body confidence and culture confidence along with style icons like legendary actor Rekha, Amrita Sher-gill, Protima Bedi, Aditi Mangaldas and Mallika Sarabhai.
From jaw-dropping embroidered lehengas to silk lehengas with a whiff of bohemian style and hand-painted and printed organza sarees styled with stunning jewellery pieces and a bunch of fresh roses neatly tucked into the finely combed hair, one fails to define the collection in one word, other than absolutely breathtaking.
As a young student of design, a film that shaped my aesthetic was Mira Nair's 'Kama Sutra.' The entire presentation, propelled by Mychael Danna's evocative soundtrack was just mesmerizing. Notions of beauty and beauty rituals, body confidence and culture confidence were my takeaways from the film. This winter we celebrate all of that all over again. I have always been fascinated by the way Indian women dress- their multiple options in clothing and jewellery and their complex rituals and traditions of beauty. Amrita Sher-Gil, Protima Bedi, Aditi Mangaldas, Mallika Sarabhai and Rekha, to name a few are perhaps the inspiration behind this collection. Not only are these people fiercely individualistic, they also have been the greatest ambassadors of indigenous art and crafts. The ladies are wearing hand-crafted jewellery in 22k gold, eclectically strung together with rubies, emeralds, tourmalines, pearls and yellow sapphires. All from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.
"… stretched out in the sunlight after the shampoo, their hair spread over a basket of herb incense smoke, lazily watching the parrots in the mango trees and laughing at some silly joke. That sort of vision makes me long to be young again, close to the earth and closer to other women. Somehow in those days, we were all sisters in these simple pursuits. That was a very sweet comfort." -Almond Eyes Lotus Feet: Indian Traditions In Beauty and Health by Sharada Dwivedi and Shalini Devi Holkar
A bridal lehenga lavishly hand-embroidered with silk-floss and beaten silver thread and studded with semi-precious stones, beads and pearls.
Bridal lehengas lavishly hand-embroidered with silk-floss, beaten silver thread and studded with semi-precious stones, beads and pearls.
Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. For all jewellery-related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Location Courtesy: Samode Palace, Jaipur @samode_hotels #Sabyasachi #KesribaiPannalal #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
An Iranian turquoise velvet lehenga intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals.
The lady is wearing a lotus jade brocade lehenga encrusted with hand-cut crystals, pearls and burnt silver zardosi. On her neck, she wears a period uncut diamond necklace with engraved three-dimensional peacocks in 22k gold and hand-carved 'lotus' jhumkas. The men are wearing printed cotton angrakhas and silk kota turbans.
The lady is wearing a lotus jade brocade lehenga encrusted with hand-cut crystals, pearls and burnt silver zardosi. All jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. The men are wearing printed cotton angrakhas, textured silk bundis and silk kota turbans.
Rich indigo and Iranian turquoise velvet lehengas intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals.
A stunning bridal necklace in 22k gold, encrusted with rubies and emeralds and strung with pearls, is paired with a heritage tika and chaandbali set.
The soul of Sabyasachi is defined by craftsmanship. Every year, we try to explore how to take our craft a notch higher. This year for our bridal collection, 40 artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation take centre stage. An ornate wedding lehenga in ivory silk is first hand-painted, then appliquéd with tea-dyed velvet and over-layered with the finest of zardosi, coffee-stained pearls, rhinestones, crystals and semi-precious stones. From start to finish the entire ensemble took over 5340 hours to finish, giving it the quality of a modern heirloom.
On her- a moss green silk lehenga embroidered with silk-floss thread, beaten gold bullion and semi-precious stones. On him- a lotus jade khadi sherwani, lavishly embroidered with burnt gold zardosi.
The soul of Sabyasachi is defined by craftsmanship. Every year, we try to explore how to take our craft a notch higher. This year for our bridal collection, 40 artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation take centre stage. A baroque jacket in ivory and Iranian turquoise silk is first hand-painted, then appliquéd with tea-dyed velvet and over-layered with the finest of zardosi, coffee-stained pearls, rhinestones, crystals and semi-precious stones. It is lined with chintz-printed cotton and over-layered on top of a voluminous cotton lehenga. This couture-meets-Bohemian-whimsy ensemble is paired with a stunning vintage choker in uncut diamonds and tourmalines.
From winter 2018, the Sabyasachi menswear line introduces a new house classic- our quilted silk sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk and accessorized with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The look is best paired with printed organza safas, the artwork for which are custom-created by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Colourway- Afghan Black
From winter 2018, the Sabyasachi menswear line introduces a new house classic- our quilted silk sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk and accessorized with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The look is best paired with printed organza safas, the artwork for which are custom-created by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Colourway- Burma Ivory
A 'Sulekha' blue lehenga hand-embroidered with silk-floss thread, zardosi and rhinestones and framed with heritage zardosi borders. The outfit is complemented with an Indian orange badla dupatta and a woven Benarasi veil. Statement choker and earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection complete this picture of glamorous nostalgia.
A 'Kumquat' lehenga hand-embroidered with silk-floss thread, zardosi and rhinestones and framed with heritage zardosi borders. Statement choker and earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection give this outfit a whimsical and playful yet heritage feel.
Ladies in earth-toned Varanasi organza sarees, block printed 'kanthi' blouses and 'tilla' embroidered miniature gilets. All jewellery from the Sabyasachi archives.
A classic red Sabyasachi saree in tussar-georgette with a 'tilla'-work blouse and border.
'The Call of the Peacock': A flamboyant men's printed cotton angrakha in rose-madder coromandel chintz. Strong, feral, individualistic.
Traditional Indian jewellery in 22k gold with emeralds, rubies, pearls and desi meena detailing from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.
Old wedding pictures from Punjab fascinate me. I have many images of Anand Karaj ceremonies that I have collected over the years. They have come from Daulatpur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Moga, Bhatinda, Patiala, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot and many more cities and districts. What is common to them is the quiet dignity, serenity and the wonderful visual language of cultural clothing. It is heartwarming, powerful, and has a strange, unsettling sense of contemporary nostalgia. These are timeless, traditional clothing. You cannot tamper with them. Only present them again, unaltered, to a modern audience. In this context I want to add something- today I do not see myself only as a designer; but also a ferryman between the past and the present. The lady wears a silk mashru kurta, embroidered with 'tilla' bel-butti and border, chowki design aari-taari dupatta and a mashru gharara with 'tilla' details. The gentleman is wearing a Burma Ivory quilted Murshidabad silk sherwani with Bengal tiger house buttons.
Come winter, we always present another house classic- our velvet sarees. This year we present it in Burma Ivory with a painstakingly embroidered 'tilla' work pallu inspired from a rare Kashmiri shawl. The pleats are embroidered on tulle with marori and gota. The look is accessorized with 22k gold, uncut diamonds, emerald and pearl jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. The gentleman wears a quilted silk sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk and accessorized with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. Colourway- Burma Ivory
Severe power dressing in indigo and black. All jewellery from the Sabyasachi archives and the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.
A hand-painted silk sherwani depicting Indian miniature paintings and highlighted with vintage silver aari-taari. It is accessorized with a hand-painted and printed coromandel chintz silk kota safa.
An antique brocade lehenga is reinforced with kantha from Barasat and smeared with bel-butis created with hand-cut metal sequins. The lehenga is framed with an oversized zardosi border featuring burnt bullion, tea-dyed pearls and velvet appliqués. A museum quality chikan dupatta with a burnt zardosi border and a diaphanous odhna (veil), meticulously hand-embroidered on tulle, complete this limited edition, one-of-a-kind textile lehenga. All jewellery from the Sabyasachi archives.
A melange of textiles, embroidery, prints and dyes create unique, cross-cultural bridal ensembles for the Curiosity, Art and Antiquity Project. All jewellery Courtesy Sabyasachi archives.
This winter, our Curiosity, Art and Antiquity Project introduces the 'Pashmina' sherwani. Antique shawls from the Sabyasachi textile archives have been deconstructed and reconstructed to create one of a kind bridal sherwanis for textile connoisseurs. The gentleman wears a 'Pashmina' sherwani constructed out of a heritage Kashmiri shawl. Hand-printed silk kota dupatta and multiple layers of tourmaline and sapphire beads are the strong signature accessories to this look.