Durga Pooja 2019: Durga pooja and Navratri are the much-awaited festivals of the year and they fill the entire atmosphere with pious vibes, here are some bhajans and aarti songs that you can listen on these days to make your day sacred.

Durga Pooja 2019: Navratri has started in India and people are fasting as its the first day of the nine-day and nine-night long affair and people celebrate it with a lot of zest and enthusiasm all over the country. The festival of Navratri symbolizes the victory of the good over evil. As Goddess Durga is worshipped on the eve of Navratri, every single day of Navratri, a different incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped. The tenth day after the Shardiya Navratri is marked as the Vijayadashmi or Dussehra and it is said that on this day, Lord Rama killed the demon God Ravana on this very day as per the Hindu mythology while in other parts of the country the festival of Navratri is celebrated as Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura on this day.

Here are some Durga Pooja bhajans to cherish your mornings:

Mai pardesi hu pehli baar aaya hu: This bhajan from the T series is one of the best bhajans you would ever hear and the song is dedicated to Goddess Durga. People try to worship Goddess Durga while listening to this Bhajan. In this Bhajan, one can also see one of the most pious Hindu temples, Vaishno Devi situated in Jammu.

Pyara Saja hai tera dwaar Bhawani: This is one of the most famous and old song and is one of the most favorites of all the people. The song is sung by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha, one of the most famous bhajan singers of India. This is one of the most demanded songs of all times.

Maiyya kaa chola rangla rangla: This bhajan is also one of the most famous bhajans of the famous bhajan singer Lakhbir Singh Lakkha. There is no season of Navratri in which this bhajan is not played in the houses of the people and the Hindu temples.

Kabhi fursat ho toh jagdambe nirdhan ke bhi ghar aa jana jo rookha sookha diya hume kabhi uska bhog laga jaana: This is one of the most emotional bhajans of all the time. This bhajan feel very connective as the devotee in the song urges Goddess Jagdamba to come to his home.