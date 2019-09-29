Durga Puja 2019: On the day of Mahalaya, the sculptor prepares the eyes of Maa Durga. It is only after Mahalaya that the idols of Maa Durga are finalized and she adorns the pandals.

Durga Puja 2019: Durga Puja begins with the day of Mahalaya festival, which has a special significance for the people of Bengal. They look forward to this day throughout the year. According to the beliefs, along with Mahalaya, Maa Durga arrives on earth from Kailash festival and stays here for the next 10 days. Along with Mahalaya, Shraddha ends and the sculptor prepares the eyes of Maa Durga. It is only after Mahalaya that the idols of Maa Durga are finalized and she adorns the pandals.

Mahalaya festival is celebrated on the last day of Shraddha of Pitru Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, the last date of the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month i.e. Amavasya. According to the Gregorian calendar, Mahalaya festival is celebrated every year between the month of September and October. This time Mahalaya was on 28 September.

In Sharadiya Navaratri, the nine Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri forms are worshiped in nine days. The union of the nine powers is called Navratri. In Navratri, people do fasting, abstinence, Niyam, Bhajan, Puja, and yoga practice to increase their spiritual and mental powers. For nine days, recitation of Durgasaptashati, Havan and Virgo worship must be done.

Navratri is the festival of worship of Mother Durga. Devotion to the nine forms of mother fulfills every desire. Mother Durga comes to Prithvi Lok for nine days to remove the sufferings of her devotees from Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in these days if worshiping mother by law, she will be happy and fulfill all wishes.

How it is celebrated?

Different forms of the Mother Goddess are worshiped in North India for nine days. Devotees keep a fast for 9 days. Kalash is established on the first day. And then the virgin girls are fed on Ashtami or Navami day. At the same time, Durga Utsav is celebrated in West Bengal from the last four days of Navratri, that is, from Shasthi to Navami. Dandiya and Garba are done in Navratri in Gujarat and Maharashtra.