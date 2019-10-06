Shuvo Ashtami! This year the auspicious day falls on October 6, Sunday. Here are some quotes, messages, whatsapp status for Maha Ashtami in English that you can convey to your friends and family.

Maha Ashtami is here. Maha Ashtami of Durga Puja is falling on October 6 this year. Maha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious day of Durga Puja and its a massive day for Bengalis. Bengalis all across the world performs rituals on this auspicious day. Kanya Puja, balidan, pushpanjali are the major rituals that the Bengalis performs on Maha Ashtami, othet than that, Havan and Puja are the other major rituals of the day. Bengalis celebrate this day by meeting their close friends and family members.

Most of the rituals take place in the morning of the Maha Ashtami. Pandal Hopping is the mos amazing and entertaining part of the day. Bengalis celebrate this auspicious day doing pandal hopping hopping, which means roaming around several pandals with clicking pictures with friends and family. Bengalis love this festival because it is the time when they spend quality time by enjoying and chilling together.

Durga Puja 2019: SMS Wishes in English

Happy Durga Ashtami! Be blessed and celebrate the glories of Maa Durga

Wish you a blessed Durga Ashtami 2019! May Goddess Durga shine her blessings upon you.

May Goddess Durga give you and your loved ones immense fortune this Maha Ashtami

Happy Maha Ashtami 2019! May your family prosper for many, many years this Durga Ashtami.

May Goddess Durga give you and your loved ones immense strength to take on life’s battles with a smile. Happy Maha Ashtami!

May this auspicious day bring prosperity, love and joy to you and your family. Happy Maha Ashtami!

Durga Puja 2019: WhatsApp status in English

The most vibrant time of the year is here….. Devote yourself in the service of Maa Durga and seek love of Mata….. Happy Durga Puja to you.”

“May the blessings of Maa Durga always shine bright on you….. May you always succeed in your goals and enjoy a prosperous year…. Wishing Happy Durga Puja.”

“Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness….Best wishes on Durga Puja to you.”

