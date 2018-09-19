Dussehra is celebrated as one of the most popular festivals of our country. This year, the auspicious occasion will be observed on October 19 marking the end of 9-days festival Navratri. Dussehra is one of the most celebrated festivals in India that lauds the victory of good over evil.

Dusshera, also known as Vijaydashmi is one of the most awaited occasions in India that lauds the victory of good over evil. Vijayadashami is celebrated on the last day of the 9-day festival Navratri. Usually, Dussehra is observed on the last day of the Hindu Calendar month Ashvin. As Navratri falls in the month of September or October, Vijayadashami is also observed within the 10-day celebration.

Date: October 19, 2018

This year, Vijaydashmi will be observed in the month of October which will mark the end of Navratri. As a matter of fact, Vijaydashmi is one of the most important festivals of India. It is even listed as one of the gazetted holidays of the year.

Significance: The Indian subcontinent celebrates Vijaydashmi with full gaiety and fervour. There are different reasons which justify the grandeur celebration of Dussehra. In different parts of India have different reasons for this auspicious occasion. The eastern and northeastern states of India celebrate VijayDashmi to mark the end of the grand Durga Puja.

They cherish the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura who has a body incarnation of a buffalo. In western, southern and northern parts of our country, it is believed to mark the end of Ramlila and cherish the joyous victory of Rama over the 10 headed demon Ravana.

The celebrations of Dussehra and Vijaydashmi involve immersion of Goddess Durga, Goddess Laxmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya’s idols in river or ocean lapped with music, dance and religious chants. This ritual is symbolic of a happy goodbye to the goddesses after a blissful 9-day stay.

Right after the Vijayadashami passes, the people start prepping up for the festival of happiness and lights, Diwali. Widely known as Deepawali, Diwali is celebrated 20 days after the Vijaydashmi.

