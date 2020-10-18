But, the joy of wishing your friends, family members, relatives, and even colleagues should even be more evident now. Here is a list of messages for you to wish everyone on the eve of Dussehra.

India is a unique country with diverse cultures, religions, languages, and customs. Now when the 9-day festival of Navratri is underway, many are also preparing for Dussehra, which is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year, and hence there is no exception even this year.

Also called Vijayadashami, the word Dussehra is an often-used word to denote the festival. This awe-inspiring and enticing festival is celebrated on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartik. From a terminological perspective, the term Dussehra is a blend of two words – Dasha and Hara. The essence of the first is ‘tent’ and the former indicates ‘defeat’. In a collective depiction, Dussehra marks the triumph of Ram over Ravana.

The festival is observed on the accolade of Ram, and his stories with Sita, Lakshaman, and Ravana. In India, on this auspicious day, these stories of Ram are staged by artists through plays, music, and even dance. The effigies of Dussehra are burnt as the sign of victory of Ram over Ravana. These plays, stories are mostly based on Ramayan and Ramcharitmanas.

“May you get the energy to vanish all the evils in your life with virtue of the goodness in and around you! Wish you a very Happy Vijayadashami!” “May Lord Ram always keep showering his blessings upon you. May your life be prosperous and trouble-free throughout.” “Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashami.” “Rama and Ravana – both have the same start but their end was decided by their karma . Happy Dussehra!” “Anger, jealousy, greed, and pride; they must never in your heart survive. Happy Dussehra!” “O Lord, wandering with thee, even hell itself would be to me a heaven of bliss. Happy Dussehra!” “The fragrance of the flower is never borne against the breeze, but the fragrance of human virtues diffuses itself everywhere.” May you be showered with good health and success this year. May all your worries also disappear with the burning of Ravana effigies. Happy Dussehra! Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020! Let the fire of Rawan effigy take away all your worries and bless you a pleasant and feasting year. Trust, love, and care nurture a relationship, may we have all of them in our relationship all through the year. Happy Dussehra.

