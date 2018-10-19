Dussehra Dashami 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is a festival of good over evil. The auspicious day is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. In the northern and central India, the day is lauded as the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, who kidnapped Goddess Sita. While, the southern and northeastern states of India, the day signifies Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It is also believed that the day is marked as the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas in some states.

On this day, people across the nation enjoy the popular Ramleela performances that organised before burning Ravana effigies along with his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran. The effigies of Ravana and his brother are burnt to celebrate the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Dussehra is celebrated with utmost excitement and enthusiasm in northern states of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Almora and Madhubani. Various short plays, songs and dance dramas are also organised for the people.

According to drikpanchang.com, the shubh muhurat for Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is 13:58 to 14:43 in the afternoon. The duration of the puja will last for 45 minutes. While the Aparahna Puja will start at 13:13 and will end by 15:28 within the duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

