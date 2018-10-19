Dussehra Dashami 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is a festival of good over evil. The auspicious day is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. In the northern and central India, the day is lauded as the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, who kidnapped Goddess Sita. While, the southern and northeastern states of India, the day signifies Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It is also believed that the day is marked as the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas in some states.
On this day, people across the nation enjoy the popular Ramleela performances that organised before burning Ravana effigies along with his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran. The effigies of Ravana and his brother are burnt to celebrate the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Dussehra is celebrated with utmost excitement and enthusiasm in northern states of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Almora and Madhubani. Various short plays, songs and dance dramas are also organised for the people.
According to drikpanchang.com, the shubh muhurat for Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is 13:58 to 14:43 in the afternoon. The duration of the puja will last for 45 minutes. While the Aparahna Puja will start at 13:13 and will end by 15:28 within the duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Here’s Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS, gifs, photos and Facebook posts
Live Blog
Aaryan Kartik on Dussehra 2018.
Happy Dussehra ❤️— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 18, 2018
May this festival bring
lots of Love, Prosperity and Happiness !! #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/pA7gGg85d1
Aaryan Kartik on Dussehra 2018.
Happy Dussehra ❤️— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 18, 2018
May this festival bring
lots of Love, Prosperity and Happiness !! #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/pA7gGg85d1
Madhuri Dixit on Dussehra.
May the GOOD win over EVIL, today & forever! 😇 Wishing you all a #HappyDussehra 🎇✨— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 18, 2018
Learn to admire, not to envy
Remember to work and not to regret.
Have a blessed Dusshera.
Chief minister of Haryana too took to his official twitter handle to wish Happy Vijayadashmi.
Hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Vijayadashmi. Let the evil vanish and divinity prevail within and around us. Also wishing good health, wealth and happiness to you and your family. #HappyDussehra2018 pic.twitter.com/nhuzpkJcWJ— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 19, 2018
Sadhguru wishes Happy Dussehra.
Vijayadashami is the celebration of the victorious. Victory over others can lead to subjugation and tyranny. It is only in being victorious, in becoming above one’s own limitations, the magnificent nature of life is revealed. #SadhguruQuotes #Vijayadashmi pic.twitter.com/DLZtXyIHvh— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 19, 2018
Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma too took to Twitter handle to with Happy Dussehra.
Wishing everyone abundant happiness and prosperity , lots of positivity and joy this Dussehra.. ! 🌼💫— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 18, 2018
Bollywood superstar shared a beautiful interpretation of the Ramayan.
T 2167 - A beautiful interpretation of the Ramayan .. Happy Dashera 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Zm1XRwlJn— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 18, 2018
Rahul Gandhi too took to his official Twitter handle to wish Dussehra 2018 to everyone.
Happy Dussehra to each and every one of you!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Vijayadashmi to everyone.
विजयादशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018
Vijayadashami greetings to everyone. pic.twitter.com/uts11D1YEl
Happy Dussehra 2018!
Troubles as light as Air,
Love as deep as Ocean,
Friends as solid as Diamonds,
Success as bright as Gold.
May you bless with all these.
Happy Dussehra!