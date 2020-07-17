Amul released a new cartoon in celebration of World Emoji Day on the 17th of July. It has been celebrated regularly since 2014.

Dairy brand Amul marked the World Emoji Day on Friday by dedicating a doodle with a creative comic strip. In the new cartoon that Amul shared on Twitter on Friday, its mascot, The Butter Girl is seen standing with a plate of butter in her hand which is a classic strip.

However, the butter is shaped like a ‘poop emoji’ and has a smiley on it. The rest of the comic strip featured different looks of the Amul Girl, where she is seen with different facial expressions to match the various emoticons that are used in the virtual world every day.

One of the looks featured the mascot smiling, while another showed her wearing a face mask which is crucial in the times of the coronavirus crisis.

The comic strip came with the quirky title of ‘Wahan emotikaun (emoticon) hai tera!’ taking a cue from legendary music director S D Burman’s famous song, ‘Wahan Kaun Hai Tera.’

Another text on the comic strip celebrated the World Emoji Day in Amul’s foodie style and it read: ‘EatMoreJi!’

“#Amul Topical: Today is #WorldEmojiDay,” the dairy brand tweeted along with the comic strip.

World Emoji Day is observed every year on July 17 since 2014 to celebrate the power of emoticons that adds expressions to everyday virtual conversations.

