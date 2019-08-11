Eid Mubarak 2019: Eid ul Adha aka Bakra Eid will be celebrated on August 12, 2019, in India. Bakra Eid is one of the celebratory occasions for Muslims around the world. As per the Islamic holy books, the Bakra is celebrated to remember the willingness of Abraham who had sacrificed his son obeying God’s command. But, before he had beheaded

But, before he beheaded his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. That’s why it is also called a Festival of the Sacrifice.

On this auspicious occasion, Muslims offer prayers in Mosques wearing new clothes and celebrates the day with feasts. Muslims also go for annual pilgrimage called Hajj Yatra. The day to celebrate Eid and time for it varies across the world as it is based on the movement of the moon.

Here are best Bakra Eid wishes, Bakra Eid WhatsApp status, Bakra Eid messages, Bakra Eid images and photos:

May the festival of Eid bring happiness, prosperity and everything you desire in your life and may you enjoy this festival with your friends, family and loved ones. Happy Eid!

The may this prosperous day of Eid ul Adha fill your heart with love and joy. May you shine like the bright moon, Allah fulfil all your desires. Eid Mubarak!

Happiness, peace, prosperity and love are the things Allah going to gift you this year. Eid Mubarak!

Sending you warm lots of love and warm wishes, Happy Bakar Eid!

May this year all your wishes come true and you get whatever you want in your life. Eid Mubarak!

Here are some pictures and wallpapers: