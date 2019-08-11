Eid Ul Adha: It is the important day in the Islamic Calendar it is also called the festival of sacrifice or bakra eid, it also marks the end of hajj. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 12, the celebration is for three days. The story behind the Bakra eid is that Abraham was instructed by Allah, in a dream to kill his child Isma’il Abrahim, as Abraham was preparing for it Allah stopped him and gave him a sheep to sacrifice so from then it is known as the festival of sacrifice. The festival has its own importance of mercy and mankind.

Every year this festival is celebrated in a way to sacrifice an animal in which the sheep is slaughtered for the mankind and mercy to give up on things and the meat is shared by the needy, neighbor and the rest stays with the family. Eid depends on the visibility of the moon each year on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijja.

The Eid is celebrated in a very special form and they distribute meat to the poor and give gifts to children, after the morning long prayer and Quran recitations. On this day Muslims wear new clothes and worship for the wellbeing of the people. They make different dishes of bakra like mutton, mutton keema, Bhuni Kaleji, Mutton Biryani and Haleem, they also serve sweet dishes like sheer and kheer. Eidi is given to the guests and the sweets are distributed to the neighbor and family.