Eid Mubarak 2019 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images for Whatsapp and Facebook Status: Send beautiful Images and wish Happy Eid to your Friends and Family: Celebrate this Eid by sending these special Eid gifts, messages and images to your loved ones. We hope this Eid will bring happiness, prosperity and love in your lives.

Eid Mubarak 2019 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images for Whatsapp and Facebook Status: Send beautiful Images and wish Happy Eid to your Friends and Family: Eid is one of the few festivals of Muslims that is celebrated with full fervour. Eid al Fitr is celebrated after the month of Ramzan. This year, Eid will be observed on June 5, 2019. On the occasion, family members and friends wish each other Eid Mubarak. They greet each other with happy Eid messages and even hug each other with smiles. On this day, Muslims invite their relatives, friends to their homes for lunch and other festivities.

The holy month of Ramzan which takes place in the 9th month of the Islamic calendar completes on the Eid day. Ramzan is considered as one of the important and pious months as per Islamic rituals. In Ramzan, people throughout the day go without water and food and are mostly spend their time in prayers and reciting Quran.

Celebrate this auspicious Eid with these images and gifts by sending to your loved ones. Below is the list of Eid Mubarak wishes, messages, Eid images and greetings which you can send to your family and friends about the festival.

May the angels protect you…

May the goodness surround you…

May the sadness forget you…

And may Allah always bless you…

The sighting of the moon will mark the beginning of Eid celebrations

May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! Eid Mubarak.

May Allah bless you in all your endeavours. And lead you to the path of continued success and prosperity.

May Allah shower countless blessing upon You and Your Family. Keep me in your prayers.

The best of all gifts around any eid is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in Each Other.