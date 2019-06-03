Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings in Advance: Best Status, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook to Wish Happy Eid: The month-long fasting will come to an end after the moon sighting. This Eid is usually celebrated by purchasing new clothes, gifts and others.

Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings in Advance: Best Status, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook to Wish Happy Eid

Eid Mubarak 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings in Advance: Best Status, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook to Wish Happy Eid: The auspicious festival of Eid also known as Eid ul Fitr will put an end to the month-long fasting. The festival of Muslims is celebrating after the month of Ramzan. This day puts an end to fasting month which began on May 6, 2019, this year. The festival usually celebrated following the Moon sightings. The month in which the first day is celebrated as Eid is known as Shawwal in the Islamic calendar.

The festival is often celebrated with sweets, offering prayers and gifts. On this day, people usually purchased new clothes and money are gifted to relatives.

For this auspicious day of Eid, we have brought some special messages. Send these wishes, urdu shayaris to all your friends and family to make this day more special.

Kuch musarrat mazeed ho jaye

Is bahane se Eid ho jaye

Eid milne jo aap aajayein

Meri b Eid, Eid ho jaye

Ramzan may na mil sakey, Eid may nazrein he milaa loo. Haath milaney se kya hoga? Seedha galey he lagaa Lo! Eid Mubarak!

Suhani dhoop barsat k baad, thori si hasi her baat k baad, usi tarah ho mubarak aap ko, Yeh EID Ramadan k baad.

Kitni hasart se khilono ki dukan takte the Eid k din

Haye wo bache jo zid kar k machal bhi na saky

Tum awo tu hum bhi EID karain, hasrat hai tumhari deed karain, kuch dair tu dil ko chain melay, kuch roz tu man ka phool kelhay, ab log bhi kuch taaeed karain, tum awo tu hum bhi EID karain

Eid leke ate hai dher sare khusiya,

Eid mita deta hai insan mai duriya,

Eid hai khuda ka ek nayam tabarok

Eisi liye kahte hai sb EID MUBARAK

Eid mubarak ho aapko, dher sari tarif aur khusiya mile aapko but, jab eidi mile aapko to please. Aap yaad karna sirf humko

Gulsan ko kr rhi Moatar Hawa-e-Eid ata nhi kuch nazar kuch b siwaye Eid meri traf se Eid Mubrak ho Ap ko bs mere pass h yehi To tohfa e-EID

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_HvCWQVzaw