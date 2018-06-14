Eid ul-Fitr falls in the month of Ramadan also known as Ramzan. Devotees believe that it was the holy month of Ramzan when Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of Holy book, Quran. Take a look at Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Eid ul-Fitr wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish your near and dear ones.

Eid ul-Fitr falls in the month of Ramadan also known as Ramzan. Devotees believe that it was the holy month of Ramzan when Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of Holy book, Quran. This year, the auspicious day will be lauded from June 14 to June 16. Take a look at Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Eid ul-Fitr wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish your near and dear ones.

“A Special Eid Dua For A Wonderful Friend;

May you find success in all your endeavours and may Allah’s (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) blessings always be with you. (Ameen) Eid Mubarak! to you and your loved ones.”

“Happy EID-Mubarak to all of you. A wonderful one to help make your Eid friendship and fun light-hearted moments of bright, happy things warm, happy hours and that this Eid day brings.”

“Look outside It’s so pleasant! Sun smiling for you, trees dancing for you, birds singing for you, because I requested them All to wish You – EID MUBARAK!”

“Sending you warm wishes on “EID-UL-Fitr” and wishing that it brings your way ever joys and happiness. Remember me in your prayers.”

“Today i pray that: Happiness be at your door may it knock early stay late and leave the gift of Allah’s peace, love, joy and good health behind shaban mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Ramadan Mubarak, may you remain happy all the time Irrespective of any occasion.”

“May the magic of dis EID bring lots of happiness in your life & may you celebrate it with all your close friends and may it fill your HEART with love.”

“All that is in the heavens and the earth glorifieth Allah and he is the mighty, the wise.” The Holy Quran [57:1] Eid Mubarak to You!”

“I wish you ALL a very happy and peaceful Eid. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Eid Mubarak”

