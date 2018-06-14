Eid Ul-Fitr will fall on June 16, this year. The dates of Ramzan and Eid changes according to the Muslim calendar which began when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. Take a look at our latest collection of Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Eid ul-Fitr wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Eid Ul-Fitr is celebrated in the month of Ramadan every year. The day is marked as the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting famously known as Roza. Worshipers believe that it was the holy month of Ramadan when Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of Holy book, Quran. The festival depends on the sighting of the moon and astronomical calculations according to the Islamic calendar. Muslims from across the world lauding the day eat a hearty breakfast before heading to perform the special prayers.

Take a look at our latest collection of Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Eid ul-Fitr wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

“Jaise haste hain phool usi tarah Sada haste raho,

sare gham tumeh jaye bhool,

Charo taraf phalao khushion ka geet,

Eisi umeed ke saath Yaar tumhe…

MUBARAK ho EID.”

“Eid Mubarak ho Aapko,

Dher sari khusiya aur daulat mile aapko!”

“Phool Se Khushbu Le Ker

Chand Se Roshni Le Ker

Shehad Se Mithaas Le Ker

Di Ki Gehraaiyon Se Dua De Ker

Hum Aap Ko EID MUBARAK Kehty Hen”

“Eid leke aati hai dher sari khusiya,

Eid mita dete hai insan mein duriya,

Eid hai khuda ka ek nayam tabarok,

Eisi liye kahte hai sab EID MUBARAK”

“Sada haste raho jaise haste hai phul,

Duniya ki sare gam tmeh jaye bhul,

Charo taraf failao khushiyo ka geet,

Eisi umid ka sath Yaar tumhe…

MUBARAK ho EID”

“Aj se Amiri Garibi ka fasle na rahe,

Hr Insan ek duje ko apna bhai kahe,

Aj sb kuch bhul ka aa gale lg ja,

Mubarak ho tuje yeh EID-UL-AZHA.”



