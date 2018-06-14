Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in Urdu for 2018: Eid al-Adha marked as the end of the holy month of Ramadan will be celebrated on June 16 depending on the sighting of the new moon. Take a look at Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in Urdu for 2018, WhatsApp messages, Eid ul-Fitr wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to share with your family and friends in order to make them feel special and loved.

Eid ul-Fitr is marked as the end of the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan in the Islamic calendar. The dates of Ramzan and Eid changes according to the Muslim calendar which began when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. Muslims in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan started fasting from May 16 this year. The auspicious day will fall on Saturday, June 16 this year.

If you are putting up away from your family but want to wish them with love, make sure you don’t forget to send them Eid Mubarak messages and wishes in Urdu for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Eid ul-Fitr wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts just to make your near and dear ones feel special and loved.

Khushyon ke is pur masarrat moqay per bahut bahut Eid Mubarak dil ki gehraiyun say nikli hoi is dua k sath ke, Khuda aap ki aur aap k sab chanay walon ki zindagi ko khushion rehmaton aur kamiyabi say bhar day, her gham,dukh aur dard ko aap sab say door, bohut door ker day. Ameen

Aey chand, tu unko mera paigam kah dena, Khushi ka din aur hansi ki shaam dena, Jab wo dekhe tujhe bahar aakar, Unko meri taraf se Eid mubarak kah dena

Dekho chand aaya nazar, Mubarak ho aap sab ko Eid-ul-fitr

Is se pehle k Eid ki shaam ho jaye, Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye, Sare mob network jaam ho jayen, Aur Eid wish kerna aam ho jaye “EID Mubarak”

Roshan roshan din ho sara, roshan tar ho raat, Har jaib say ho eid kay din, khushion ki barsaat. Eid Mubarak

Koi itna chahe tumhe to batana, Koi tumhare itne naaz uthaaye to batana, Eid Mubarak to har koi keh dega tumse, Koi hamari tarah kahey to batana

