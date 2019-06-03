Eid Mubarak Shayari Images, Pics for WhatsApp & Facebook: Latest & Best Shayari Collection to Wish Happy Eid 2019: Eid, a religious festival is celebrated across the world by Muslims. Eid means which literally feast. The month of Ramzan in which Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk ended after sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month of Ramzan is observed by people across the world like Eid. The fast of the day is called Roza. During the fast, people stay away from drinking and other non-religious things.

On the eve of Eid, Muslims exchange gifts and sweets for the whole day. Muslims also invite their friends and relatives to their homes for the feast. This year, Eid in India is expected to be celebrated on June 5. Eid day begins with the congregational prayers which held in mosques or outdoor parks. Eid is basically meant to spend quality time with family and friends. Muslims on the daywear new clothes or the best one traditional attires. Homes are filled with sweets and different kinds of food varieties. Most of the young people attend the festival by visiting parks with their friends.

The most important thing on the eve of Eid is a charity which means Fitr that must be paid before the special prayer of the day. This charity is defined by the Holy Quran and should be handed to poor people or an elder person who can be handed over this money to the downtrodden class.

Eid Lekar Aate Hai Dher Sare Khusiya, Eid Mita Deta Hai Insan Mai Duriya, Eid Hai Khuda Ka Ek Nayam Tabarok, Eisi Liye Kahte Hai Sab Eid Mubarak!

Let your Creator shine his Grace upon you and your family, Let your tears be wiped away, Let your fasting find its answers in life.

Trust and you shall receive, Hope and continue to believe, Forgive and let live, Wishing that on the occasion of Eid Mubarak, you remain truly blessed.