Eid ul-Fitr is every year celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The occasion marks as the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting of Ramadan, famously known as Ramzan. It is believed that it was the holy month of Ramzan when Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of Holy book, Quran. The day and date of the festival depends on the astronomical calculations and sighting of the new moon. It also depends on which part of the world is the devotee living when the new moon arrives.

Importance of Eid ul-Fitr

The happening festival of sweets, Eid ul-Fitr falls on Shawwal, the only day when Muslims are not permitted to fast and simply enjoy the delicious sweets for the entire month. The first day of the Eid ul-Fitr falls on only lunar Hijri month as per Islamic calendar. A unique Salat, an Islamic prayer is conducted which consist of two Rakats (units) that is offered in an open field.

Muslims perform the prayer in an assembly, also known as Jama’at which has six Takbirs. The six Takbirs are raising of hands to ears while saying Allahu Akbar, three are to be done at the beginning of the first Raka and the rest three in before Ruku in the second raka’ah, according to Hanafi school of Sunni Islam.

The celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr begins after the moon is seen. It is lauded for three continuous days and is also called Choti Eid. During the holy month, Muslims wake up early by Sunnah, recorded teachings of Prophet Muhammad which is continued by Salat ul-Fajr, and then devotees take bath and wear perfume.

People eat a hearty breakfast before heading to perform the special prayers. Recitation of Takbir and Zakat al-Fitr are performed by many Muslims. Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh started fasting from May 16 this year. This year, the Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated from Thursday, June 14.

