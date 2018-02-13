Today on February 13, the nation celebrates one of the biggest Hindu festival — Maha Shivaratri. The devotees of Lord Shiva indulge in the festivities of Maha Shivratri that that marks the end of darkness and ignorance. The festivities of the auspicious Hindu festival, kick-start from the night of February 13 and the celebration go on till 14 February. The festival of Maha Shivratri also marks the arrival of Summer. Apart from worshipping Lord Shiva, devotees from across the nation also prepare mouth-watering dishes by using Bhang, which is said to be the most important ingredient of Maha Shivratri delicacies.
Bhang is made from the leaves and flowers of the cannabis plant. Bhang is traditionally associated with Maha Shivratri and also Holi. Bhaang is also known to be the best way to boost the ‘fun’ quotient during festivities. Apart from increasing weight by indulging in the Maha Shivratri dishes, devotees remember Lord Shiva and chant prayers. During Maha Shivratri, people fast throughout the day and also meditate on ethics and virtues if honesty, kindness towards others and discovery of Lord Shiva. The Hindu festival Maha Shivratri is so ancient that its origin date still remains unknown.
Now, since we understand that festivals actually mean tasty food, so we have assembled a few of the Bhaang delicacies which can be enjoyed by one and all — keeping the kids aside.
- Let’s begin with the most loved beverage of Maha Shivratri, Bhang Thandai. The sweet drink is made by using watermelon seeds and lots and lots of almonds. Later, cantaloupe seeds along with black peppercorn and water are added into the paste along with sugar and milk. Cool the mixture in refrigerator and serve with fresh mint leaves on the top.
- This might be the easiest Bhang dish that one can ever prepare — Bhang Besan Halwa. Prepare the Besan ka Halwa and add Bhaang to it. This sugary treat will surely take you on the ride of your life.
- Now, even though Gujia is said to be a Holi delicacy, people often prepare Gujias during Maha Shivratri with a little twist. Just add Bhang to the mixture which you will be filling inside and you have your Bhang Gujias ready to unleash your fun side.
- If you ever thought that Dahi Vadas could literally get you high? Congratulations you are right! Strike some tipsy notes with this bhang Dahi Vada recipe and chomp on some perfectly trippy dish. In more simplified terms, you can crush the bhang and add it to the sweet dahi or chutney. Even better, while you are preparing the doughs for the vada just add some bhang to it before you deep fry. The results will surely send you to another planet with no space shuttle being put to use.