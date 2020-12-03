Ashu Singh Ji Surpura, a renowned social activist, has turned a messiah for the underprivileged during the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic. He firmly believes that “No One Should Sleep Hungry”.

They say, “The Secret of change is to concentrate all your energy not on defending the old, but on building the new”. Social changes start with an individual, and can slowly transform the mentality of society. And even though there could be many ground realities in India that are criticizing, the fact remains that numerous individuals are being the change they wish to see in the world. Meet Ashu Singh Ji Surpura, a renowned social activist, who actively helped the underprivileged during the difficult time of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

About Ashu Singh Ji Surpura

Ashu Singh Ji is from Jhotwara, Jaipur (Rajasthan). He is from a well-educated family having a good political background. His father and grandfather were into Politics for years. His father, Shri Vijendra Singh Shekhawat was a former Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sarai-Surpura. His late grandfather Shri Rohitashwa Singh Ji Shekhawat was also the famous Sarpanch of Sarai-Surpura for about 35 years. Helping and giving nature is in the blood of Surpura’s and Ashu Singh Ji is the best example of love & care which he displayed for the underprivileged by providing immediate help when necessary.

“Hero” of Underprivileged

The inclination towards social activities was since childhood in Ashu Singh Ji. He was always at the forefront to help the poor’s in their needs. He generously used to participate in every small social activity. His selfless nature made him a favorite of everyone in his constituency. In a very short period, Ashu Singh Ji became the “Most-Favorite” person from his constituency building a strong bond amongst the underprivileged ones.

Despite being the favorite social activist, Ashu Singh Ji is also very well educated. He has completed his Master’s Degree in Arts and done LLB (Bachelors of Law) from a reputed university in Jaipur.

Set an Example of Humanity during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Covid-19 has taken toll on everyone’s life and the underprivileged are the most suffered ones. Ashu Singh Ji whole-heartedly helps many families from his constituency without any expectations. His motto was “No One Should Sleep Hungry”. He, along with his Karyakarta’s has made all the possible arrangements in providing required food items at the doorstep of people’s. Ashu Singh Ji also made his Whatsapp number public so that the needy can contact him for whatever help they want. He received many Whatsapp messages for not having proper meals. Ashu Singh Ji without any delay supplied food packets, groceries at the doorsteps.

For the middle-class, he has launched a scheme of sending Rs.500 direct in their accounts as support for them during this pandemic. The Auto Drivers, taxi Drivers, Rickshaw Drivers, The Barbers, The Pundits, and also the Washer man’s accounts were credited with Rs.500 as these peoples were jobless during the pandemic. Not only this, but Ashu Singh also took care of animals by supplying the fodder in cowsheds. He has also distributed 300 ration kits to the needy and showered his pure love and care for the people.

Ashu Singh Ji showed everyone that a small step could make a large difference and can bring a smile to the needy face. He is truly the best blessing for his constituency members during the tough times of the nation.