Femina Miss India 2018 winner Anukreethy Vas photos: The very fresh 19-year-old hot and sexy Anukreethy Vas has just won the Miss India World 2018, where she contested with 30 other hot and sexy contestants. The young college going student was crowned by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar at Dome's NSCI Stadium.

Femina Miss India 2018 winner Anukreethy Vas photos: Tamil Nadu’s 19-year-old Anukreethy Vas was yesterday crowned Femina Miss India World 2018 by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar on the 55th edition of the Femina Miss India contest this year held at Dome’s NSCI Stadium. Miss Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Miss Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first and second runner-up positions in the prestigious beauty contest respectively, who was also crowned by the previous year’s winners.

The judges’ panel of the Femina Miss India World 2018 included celebrities from different fields. Irfan Pathan, K L Rahul, famous fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor were among them. The beautiful college going teenager Anukreethy Vas was previously the winner of fbb Colours Femina Miss Tamil Nadu, where she contested with 30 other contestants to achieve this feat today.

The gala-night was hosted by Bollywood’s ace director Karan Johar and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurana along with ace dancer-actor Madhuri Nene, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez gracing the event with their spectacular performances in the glamorous show.

Femina Miss India 2018 winner Anukreethy Vas photos:

