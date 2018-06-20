Anukreethy Vas, a college student from Tamil Nadu, has been crowned Femina Miss India 2018. The grand event was held in Mumbai and the ceremony was hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actor. The 19-year-old was crowned by Miss World Manushi Chillar. The runner-ups—Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh will be representing India at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018 respectively.

Anukreethy Vas, a college student from Tamil Nadu, has been crowned Femina Miss India 2018. The grand event was held in Mumbai and the ceremony was hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actor. Anukreethy Vas, 19, was crowned Miss India 2018 by Miss World Manushi Chillar. While Miss India Haryana Meenakshi Chaudhary became the first runner-up, Miss India Andhra Pradesh Shreya Rao Kamavarapu became the second runner-up. They both were crowned by Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari respectively. Anukreethy Vas is a combination of beauty with brains. When you look at her Instagram photos, you realize that she is the Instagram and fashion queen owing to her breathtaking photos.

The panel of judge included Bollywood celebrities like Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kapoor were among the judges. Cricketers like Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul were also a part of the jury. The grand ceremony saw dazzling performances by Bollywood divas such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez. The new Femina Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas will now be representing India at Miss World 2018.

Anukreethy Vas competed with 30 girls at Femina Miss India 2018 and emerged as Femina Miss India 2018. The stunning Miss India was previously crowned fbb Colours Femina Miss Tamil Nadu.

The grand and glamorous event of Femina Miss India 2018 took place at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle was also present at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018. It was a star-studded even and witnessed a lot of glamour; sizzling performances and the beautiful Tamil Nadu girl beat 30 girls at the grand finale to become Femina Miss India 2018.

The diva has a unique fashion sense and her Instagram photos are proof. Her stunning features, sexy body and striking expressions make Miss India stand out.

